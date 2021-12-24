Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Outlook to 2027: By kVA Rating, 5KVA-75KVA Retains its Dominant Market Position, However Above 1000KVA Rating Forecast for Fastest Growth Rate

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Diesel Genset (Generator) Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by KVA, by Application and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia's Diesel Genset Market declined by -0.9% in 2017 - 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021- 2027. Malaysia occupies 13th position in terms of the market size in the APAC Diesel Genset Market.

In terms of market by kVA ratings, 5KVA-75KVA dominates the market and is expected to remain in a dominant position in the coming years. However, the above 1000KVA rating is expected to have the fastest growth rate among all ratings.

In terms of application, Commercial dominates the market and is expected to remain in a dominant position in the coming years with the fastest growth rate among all applications.

Malaysia's Diesel Genset Market report comprehensively covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased analysis of the ongoing Malaysia Diesel Genset Market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Outlook

Market Size of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market, 2020

Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market, 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Revenues & Volume for the Period 2018 - 2027

Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Trend Evolution

Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Drivers and Challenges

Malaysia Diesel Genset Price Trends

Malaysia Diesel Genset Porter's Five Forces

Malaysia Diesel Genset Industry Life Cycle

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By 5 - 75 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By 75.1 - 375 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By 375.1 - 750 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By 750.1 - 1000 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Above 1000 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Application for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Residential for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Commercial for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Industrial for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Transportation & Public Infrastructure for the Period 2018 - 2027

Malaysia Diesel Genset Import Export Trade Statistics

Market Opportunity Assessment By KVA

Market Opportunity Assessment By Application

Malaysia Diesel Genset Top Companies Market Share

Malaysia Diesel Genset Competitive Benchmarking By Technical and Operational Parameters

Malaysia Diesel Genset Company Profiles

Malaysia Diesel Genset Key Strategic Recommendations



