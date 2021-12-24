The Global Microfluidics Market is expected to grow by $ 43.27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 19.81% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfluidics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442768/?utm_source=GNW

27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 19.81% during the forecast period. Our report on the microfluidic market for healthcare application provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the compact size of microfluidic devices and growth in lifestyle diseases. In addition, compact size of microfluidic devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The microfluidic market for healthcare application analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The microfluidic market for healthcare application is segmented as below:

By Application

• In-vitro diagnostics

• Pharmaceutical research

• Drug delivery services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advances in DNA sequencingas one of the prime reasons driving the microfluidic market for healthcare application growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on microfluidic market for healthcare application covers the following areas:

• Microfluidic market for healthcare application sizing

• Microfluidic market for healthcare application forecast

• Microfluidic market for healthcare application industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microfluidic market for healthcare application vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Danaher Corp., Fluigent SA, General Electric Co., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and uFluidix Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

