Global $57.4 Billion Automotive Wiring Harness Market to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application (Engine, Chassis, Cabin, Body & Lighting, HVAC, Battery, Seat, Sunroof, Door), Transmission Type (Data, Electrical), Date Rate, ICE & Electric Vehicle, Component, Material, & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive wiring harness market is projected to grow from USD 47.0 billion in 2021 to USD 57.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

There has been a significant increase in vehicle production over the years. However, in 2020, factors like COVID-19, regional disparities, weakness in the economy, and lagging vaccination timetables, resulted in the decline in global vehicle production.



However, a strong rebound in global vehicle production with the recovery of major industries across the globe since the middle of last year has helped soften the impact of the pandemic for the automotive industry. The global economic recovery is also expected to be fueled by the higher production of vaccines and vaccination rates, allowing businesses to reopen more quickly.

Stringent vehicle emission regulations and increasing concerns over environmental protection have compelled automotive OEMs to look for alternative fuels. Thus, the use of hybrid and electric vehicles has increased in recent years. Electric vehicles do not have a conventional IC engine and transmission system. The replacement of mechanical systems with electrical and electronic systems has increased wiring harnesses in electric vehicles. The growing demand for BEVs would increase high-end electronics in automobiles, thereby increasing the wiring harness installation in electric vehicles. As electronic features control most functions in electric vehicles, the demand for wiring harnesses is expected to rise in the coming years.

Growing consumer demand for environment-friendly products, such as battery and hybrid electric vehicles, requires a high voltage and weight-saving wiring harness system. The electric vehicles are connected with the high voltage battery and motors, requiring a high voltage wiring harness to transfer the high power. The high voltage wiring harness requires shielding to reduce the electromagnetic noise and protect the surrounding electronic devices and signal lines. The electric vehicle requires positive & negative connectors and pipe shielded wiring harnesses for protection and shielding. The electric vehicle requires a larger current, resulting in the enlargement of the cross-sectional area of the wire conductors, which further raises the area's weight. The weight reduction can be achieved using aluminium wire which works as both shielding and protection. The aluminium is used in most electric vehicle wiring harnesses due to good heat resistance and thermal conductivity and can be moulded to any shape.

Increasing battery electric vehicle sales would have a direct impact on the market for automotive wiring harnesses. New types of wiring harnesses, such as high voltage and optical fibre wires, are also developed specifically for electric and hybrid vehicles. Thus, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles will increase the demand for high voltage wiring harnesses, subsequently expanding the market.

Premium Insights

Growing Vehicle Production and Demand for Advanced Features in Vehicles to Drive Market

Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Ice Vehicle Type -Passenger Cars Projected to Lead Ice Wiring Harness Market

Market, Ice Vehicle by Application - Sunroof Wiring Harness to Showcase Fastest Growth due to Increased Use in Premium & SUV Vehicles

Market, Ice by Transmission Type - Electric Wiring Harness to Dominate Market by Transmission Type

Market, Electric Vehicle, by Transmission Type - Electrical Wiring to Dominate During Forecast Period

Market, by Electric Vehicle Type - Battery Electric Vehicles to Lead EV Wiring Harness Segment

Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Component - Wires to Lead Component Segment in Terms of Value

Market, by Material - Metallic Wiring in Economy Passenger Cars to Command Larger Market Share

Data Transmission Harness Market, by Data Rate - 150 MBPS Segment Expected to Maintain Top Position in Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Estimated to Account for Largest Share of Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Vehicle Production and Demand for Advanced Features

Vehicle Production of Conventional Vs. Premium Vehicles

Rise in Advanced Features in Vehicles

Growing Penetration of Electric Vehicles

Restraints

Limitations of Conventional Wiring Harness

Lifespan Issues of Wiring Harness

Limited Data Transfer Rate

Opportunities

Growing Trend of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Demand for Lightweight Harness

Challenges

Fluctuating Copper Costs due to Increasing Demand

Challenges in Wire Preparation, Staging, and Crimping

