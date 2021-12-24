Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An IVA is a cloud-based AI system capable of assisting humans by answering queries, performing tasks for the user, and connecting with other devices and applications. The vendors leverage neural networks, ML, and NLP that enable the IVA system to support learning, reasoning, and understanding languages. An IVA can be in a voice-based system or a text-based chatbot. The voice-based system has a speech processing engine that enables voice-based interactions with users. Chatbots are equally powerful as text-based software that can have context-based conversations with users.

Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the IVA market has been positive. The market, catered by its two major segments, smart speakers and chatbots, has grown significantly due to an increase in adoption by end users. For the smart speakers segment, the increased investment by the smart speaker vendors into AI and the adoption of smart home devices with smart speakers as a key component have increased the demand.

The chatbots segment is experiencing significant support from cloud service providers. Increased implementation by small- and medium-size businesses has acted as a key growth factor for the segment. Another important factor contributing towards the growth of the market is the advances made in network infrastructure across countries, which supports efficient internet services.

The global market for IVAs is forecast to grow from $16.8 billion in 2021 to reach $43.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for IVA smart speakers is estimated to grow from $14.1 billion in 2021 to reach $36.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for IVA chatbots is estimated to grow from $2.7 billion in 2021 to reach $7.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report provides an overview of the global IVA market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product type, application, end-user industry and region.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges impacting the market and the competitive landscape. The report explains the current trends in the IVA market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players and their market strategies.

An overview of the global IVA market and its related segments

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of CAGRs through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall IVA market size in dollar value term, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application, end-user and geographic region

Discussion of major driving trends and challenges affecting this market and the vendor landscape

Information pertaining to the upcoming market opportunities in this innovation-driven software market and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments and sub-segments

Highlights of market potential for IVA industry ecosystem, along with technology analysis and evolution of IVAs, ongoing research activities, and the growing adoption of IVA products in various commercial and enterprise applications

Insight into the competitive landscape, value share analysis of the leading IVA/AI enabling software solutions companies, and rankings of top 10 players by their global market presence

Company profiles of the major global players, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Apple Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corp., and Oracle



