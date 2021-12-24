Global Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021: Focus on Immunoassay (Tumor Markets), Molecular (Cancer Assays, Histology, HPV) and CTCs

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Cancer Diagnostics 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cancer testing is maturing from personalized medicine to precision medicine, where protein and molecular biomarkers are essential for precise diagnosis, therapy selection, therapy monitoring and early detection of cancer recurrence.
The World Market for Cancer Diagnostics, as well as relevant industry merger data, provides an authoritative and complete analysis of the cancer testing industry, with expert market sizing and opportunity assessment.
The report contains detailed market data on the following IVD segments for their use in cancer diagnostics:
- Immunoassay - tumor markers
- Molecular - cancer assays
- Molecular - histology
- Molecular - HPV
- CTCs
This report contains
- Investments and Financing Agreements For Cancer Diagnostics Companies
- Selected Agreements Between Cancer Diagnostic Companies
- Selected Agreements Between Cancer Diagnostic Companies and Other Diagnostic Companies
- Selected Agreements Between Cancer Diagnostic Companies and Pharmaceutical or Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Selected Cancer Diagnostic Company Agreements with Academic or Other Non-Profit Organizations
- Selected Acquisitions of Cancer Diagnostic Companies
- Complete Market and Trend Analysis
The phenomenon of test personalization comes under many guises as pharmacogenomic, pharmacogenetic, companion tests, and represents one of the fastest-growing segments of the market for cancer tests. It has emerged fully from research into clinical practice. Instrumentation now automates many of the sample preparation and assay steps that were formerly labor intensive.
New tests are being launched all the time. Some personalized cancer tests are CE Marked and FDA-cleared and many more are in development. More and more laboratories offer complex panels of tests that help physicians evaluate disease risk and make therapeutic decisions. Government and private healthcare payers have recognized the value of new molecular tools and are agreeing to pay for them.
Unparalleled Review of Cancer Testing Competitors: Top Tier IVD Companies And Specialist Companies
This report is written from the point of view of diagnostic modalities for the detection and management of cancer and in particular solid tumors. The technology to detect cancers of the blood - lymphomas, myelomas and leukemia - is mature and well established. The routine complete blood count screens for blood cell abnormalities and is followed by bone marrow analysis and flow cytometric studies of the blood cell surface markers. These to arrive at a more specific diagnosis.
The emphasis is on in vitro diagnostic tests, however, a discussion of the role of diagnostics in cancer management must include in vitro and in vivo tests. The two are inextricably linked. The same cell markers used in flow cytometry and antibodies used for immunoassays to detect elements of the immunity process are used as vectors for imaging agents to detect tumors and to monitor the extent of cancer metastasis.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW
- Histology And Cytology In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
- Immunoassays
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Companion Diagnostics
- Predictive Biomarker Tests For Drug-Gene Match
- DNA And RNA Variants
- Molecular Diagnostics In Hereditary Cancer Diagnosis
- Cancer Markers In Widespread Usage
CHAPTER 3: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth In Precision Medicine, Companion Diagnostics, Related Applications
- Pharmacodiagnostic Tests
- Companies Offering Liquid Biopsy-Based Molecular Cancer Assays
- Liquid Biopsy-Based Non-Invasive Cancer Molecular Diagnostics
- Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Tests
- Sample Collection Products
- Exosome Sequencing
- Next-Generation Sequencing Tests
- Whole-Genome Sequencing
- Exome Sequencing
- RNA Sequencing
- Regulatory Influences
- Advanced Histology Techniques
- Automation Of Histology
- Artificial Intelligence
- Mass Spectrometry
- Regulatory And Reimbursement Trends
- Reimbursement Breakthroughs And Challenges
- Next Generation Sequencing Coverage
- Companion Diagnostics Seeing Development In Regulations
- Food And Drug Administration
- Directive 98/79/EC
- Health Canada Changes And Forecasted Action
- International Growth Opportunities
CHAPTER 4: MARKET REVENUES AND FORECAST
- Molecular Cancer Test Regional Distribution
- Histology and Cytology
- Histology Regional Distribution
- Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Segment By Technology/Method
- HPV Regional Distribution
- Drivers And Challenges
- Clinical Utility of Molecular Diagnostics
- Technological Advancements Including NGS Adopted Incrementally
CHAPTER 5: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
- Immunoassay Competitive Trends
- IHC Market
- Competition in ISH
- Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Landscape
- HPV
- Liquid Biopsy And CTCs
- Recent Deals And Collaborations
CHAPTER 6: COVID-19 IMPACT
- Minimal Ongoing Significant Disruptions
CHAPTER 7: CORPORATE PROFILES
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Agendia BV
- Agilent Technologies
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc.
- Beckman Coulter (Danaher)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix
- bioMerieux Inc.
- BioReference Laboratories
- Biotheranostics, Inc. (Hologic)
- Danaher Corporation
- DiaSorin S.p.A
- Enzo Biochem Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc
- Foundation Medicine, Inc.
- Guardant Health, Inc.
- Helomics Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- LabCorp
- Leica Biosystems (Danaher)
- LungLife AI
- Mayo Medical Laboratories
- MDxHealth SA
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- OPKO Health, Inc.
- Pacific Biosciences
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trovagene, Inc.
- Ventana Medical Systems (Roche)
- Veracyte
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xujx34
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.