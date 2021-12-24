Global Cancer Diagnostics Market 2021: Focus on Immunoassay (Tumor Markets), Molecular (Cancer Assays, Histology, HPV) and CTCs

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Cancer Diagnostics 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer testing is maturing from personalized medicine to precision medicine, where protein and molecular biomarkers are essential for precise diagnosis, therapy selection, therapy monitoring and early detection of cancer recurrence.

The World Market for Cancer Diagnostics, as well as relevant industry merger data, provides an authoritative and complete analysis of the cancer testing industry, with expert market sizing and opportunity assessment.

The report contains detailed market data on the following IVD segments for their use in cancer diagnostics:

Immunoassay - tumor markers

Molecular - cancer assays

Molecular - histology

Molecular - HPV

CTCs

This report contains

Investments and Financing Agreements For Cancer Diagnostics Companies

Selected Agreements Between Cancer Diagnostic Companies

Selected Agreements Between Cancer Diagnostic Companies and Other Diagnostic Companies

Selected Agreements Between Cancer Diagnostic Companies and Pharmaceutical or Biopharmaceutical Companies

Selected Cancer Diagnostic Company Agreements with Academic or Other Non-Profit Organizations

Selected Acquisitions of Cancer Diagnostic Companies

Complete Market and Trend Analysis

The phenomenon of test personalization comes under many guises as pharmacogenomic, pharmacogenetic, companion tests, and represents one of the fastest-growing segments of the market for cancer tests. It has emerged fully from research into clinical practice. Instrumentation now automates many of the sample preparation and assay steps that were formerly labor intensive.

New tests are being launched all the time. Some personalized cancer tests are CE Marked and FDA-cleared and many more are in development. More and more laboratories offer complex panels of tests that help physicians evaluate disease risk and make therapeutic decisions. Government and private healthcare payers have recognized the value of new molecular tools and are agreeing to pay for them.

Unparalleled Review of Cancer Testing Competitors: Top Tier IVD Companies And Specialist Companies

This report is written from the point of view of diagnostic modalities for the detection and management of cancer and in particular solid tumors. The technology to detect cancers of the blood - lymphomas, myelomas and leukemia - is mature and well established. The routine complete blood count screens for blood cell abnormalities and is followed by bone marrow analysis and flow cytometric studies of the blood cell surface markers. These to arrive at a more specific diagnosis.

The emphasis is on in vitro diagnostic tests, however, a discussion of the role of diagnostics in cancer management must include in vitro and in vivo tests. The two are inextricably linked. The same cell markers used in flow cytometry and antibodies used for immunoassays to detect elements of the immunity process are used as vectors for imaging agents to detect tumors and to monitor the extent of cancer metastasis.



Key Topics Covered:





CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW

Histology And Cytology In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunoassays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Companion Diagnostics

Predictive Biomarker Tests For Drug-Gene Match

DNA And RNA Variants

Molecular Diagnostics In Hereditary Cancer Diagnosis

Cancer Markers In Widespread Usage

CHAPTER 3: MARKET TRENDS

Growth In Precision Medicine, Companion Diagnostics, Related Applications

Pharmacodiagnostic Tests

Companies Offering Liquid Biopsy-Based Molecular Cancer Assays

Liquid Biopsy-Based Non-Invasive Cancer Molecular Diagnostics

Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Tests

Sample Collection Products

Exosome Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing Tests

Whole-Genome Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Regulatory Influences

Advanced Histology Techniques

Automation Of Histology

Artificial Intelligence

Mass Spectrometry

Regulatory And Reimbursement Trends

Reimbursement Breakthroughs And Challenges

Next Generation Sequencing Coverage

Companion Diagnostics Seeing Development In Regulations

Food And Drug Administration

Directive 98/79/EC

Health Canada Changes And Forecasted Action

International Growth Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: MARKET REVENUES AND FORECAST

Molecular Cancer Test Regional Distribution

Histology and Cytology

Histology Regional Distribution

Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Segment By Technology/Method

HPV Regional Distribution

Drivers And Challenges

Clinical Utility of Molecular Diagnostics

Technological Advancements Including NGS Adopted Incrementally

CHAPTER 5: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

Immunoassay Competitive Trends

IHC Market

Competition in ISH

Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Landscape

HPV

Liquid Biopsy And CTCs

Recent Deals And Collaborations

CHAPTER 6: COVID-19 IMPACT

Minimal Ongoing Significant Disruptions

CHAPTER 7: CORPORATE PROFILES

Abbott Diagnostics

Agendia BV

Agilent Technologies

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen Inc.

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix

bioMerieux Inc.

BioReference Laboratories

Biotheranostics, Inc. (Hologic)

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corp.

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Helomics Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

LabCorp

Leica Biosystems (Danaher)

LungLife AI

Mayo Medical Laboratories

MDxHealth SA

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

OPKO Health, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trovagene, Inc.

Ventana Medical Systems (Roche)

Veracyte



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xujx34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.