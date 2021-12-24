Global Sonar Systems Market 2021-2026, by Application, Platform and Region: Italy Projected to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2021 to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sonar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Commercial vessels, Defence vessels, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, Aircrafts, and Ports), Type, Material, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, & RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sonar system market is estimated to be USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The market is driven by various factors, such as improved interoperability of maritime systems, increasing use of sonar systems in commercial and military vessels, increasing defense expenditure of emerging economies, and an increase in demand for sonar systems in anti-submarine warfare. Anti-submarine warfare requires a special type of sonar system with advanced capabilities. These sonars are generally operated using aircraft. Anti-submarine warfare sonar is categorized as dipping sonar and sonobuoys.

Commercial Vessels: The largest segment of the Sonar systems market, by Platform.

Commercial vessels platform includes all the non-military marine vessels that are used for applications like cargo transport, research, fishing, oil transport, passenger transport, etc. The commercial vessels are classified as Bulk carriers, Tankers, Passenger cruise and Dry cargo. Dry cargo is further classified as Container, General cargo and Dredgers.

Anti-submarine Warfare: The fastest-growing segment of the sonar systems market, by Application.

Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) is a branch of underwater warfare that uses surface warships, aircraft, submarines, or other platforms, to find, track, and deter, damage, and/or destroy enemy submarines. As each new generation of submarine becomes quieter and harder to detect, the sensing technology used in ASW has in turn improved. sophisticated sonar equipment is used for first detecting, then classifying, locating, and tracking a target submarine. Sensors are therefore a key element of ASW. Common weapons for attacking submarines include torpedoes and naval mines, which can both be launched from an array of air, surface, and underwater platforms. ASW capabilities are often considered of significant strategic importance, particularly following provocative instances of unrestricted submarine warfare and the introduction of submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which greatly increased the perceived lethality of submarines. Big players like Thales and Ultra Electronics are heavily invested in AWS as it has proved it's worth time and time again.

Hull-mounted: The fastest-growing segment of the sonar systems market, by Product.

Hull-mounted sonar is one of the most commonly used types of sonar. Hull-mounted sonar are attached at the bottom of the vessel. Hull-mounted sonar are used for performing various tasks like seabed monitoring, fish finding, anti-submarine warfare, diver detection etc. Hull-mounted sonar is further classified as Forward-looking sonar, Omnidirectional sonar and Echosounders.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Deliveries of Military Vessels

Changing Nature of Warfare

Increasing Defense Expenditure of Emerging Economies

Growing Need for Cost-Effective Sonar Systems for Anti-Submarine Warfare

Increasing Adoption Rate of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

Restraints

Side-Effects of Sonar on Marine Life

Opportunities

Support for Researchers and Manufacturers for Developing Sonar Systems

Challenges

Complex Training Involved in Building Anti-Submarine Warfare Capability

