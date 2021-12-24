Global Infectious Disease Treatments Market Report 2021, Featuring Abbott, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Roche

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for infectious diseases (treatment, vaccines and diagnostics) in 2021, was valued at $72.Billion, and is expected to grow to $106.3 Billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report focuses on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals, and diagnostic kits, recently launched or in development. Market share, market deterrents, unmet needs and other factors that drive research are also discussed, while patents that highlight research priorities and predict future trends are analyzed.

The report Includes:

An updated review of the global markets for infectious disease treatments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by disease type and geographic region

Highlights of the market potential for infectious disease treatments, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Emphasis on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals and diagnostic kits, recently launched or in development

Discussion of the increasing concerns regarding antibiotic-resistant organisms and their sometimes-fatal effects on humans

Technology assessment of the current state of infectious diseases on a global basis, broken down by type of disease (i.e., bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal) and appropriate treatments, both current and anticipated

Insight into the competitive landscape featuring key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global infectious diseases market

Review of key patent grants and new technologies with relation to innovations in infectious disease treatments

Company profiles of the leading industry participants including Abbott, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Roche



Key Topics Covered:

Disease Overview

Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID-19

Markets and Forecast

Global Market for Infectious Disease Treatments by Region

Global Market for Infectious Disease Therapeutics by Disease Type

Global Market for Infectious Disease Vaccines by Disease Type

Global Market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Disease Type

Global Infectious Diseases

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C

Herpes Simplex Virus

HIV/AIDS

Influenza-A and B

Rotavirus

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Malaria

Tuberculosis

MERS-CoV

Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

Antibiotic Resistance

Research and Development

Next-Generation Predictive Tools

Why Do We Need Forecast Tools?

Tools in Infectious Disease Modeling

Mobile Apps in Infectious Disease Modeling

Current Limitations in Infectious Disease Modeling

Patent Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions and Collaborations

Market Share of Infectious Disease Market

Market for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C

Market Shares of HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

Market Shares of Influenza Vaccines

Market Shares of Rotavirus Vaccines

Company Profiles

Abbott

Abbvie Inc.

Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Diasorin S.P.A.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co, Inc.

Novartis Ag

Orasure Technologies Inc.

Roche

Sanofi S.A.

Seqirus, A Csl Co.

Siemens Healthineers

