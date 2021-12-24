Global Infectious Disease Treatments Market Report 2021, Featuring Abbott, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Roche

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for infectious diseases (treatment, vaccines and diagnostics) in 2021, was valued at $72.Billion, and is expected to grow to $106.3 Billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The report focuses on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals, and diagnostic kits, recently launched or in development. Market share, market deterrents, unmet needs and other factors that drive research are also discussed, while patents that highlight research priorities and predict future trends are analyzed.
The report Includes:
- An updated review of the global markets for infectious disease treatments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by disease type and geographic region
- Highlights of the market potential for infectious disease treatments, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Emphasis on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals and diagnostic kits, recently launched or in development
- Discussion of the increasing concerns regarding antibiotic-resistant organisms and their sometimes-fatal effects on humans
- Technology assessment of the current state of infectious diseases on a global basis, broken down by type of disease (i.e., bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal) and appropriate treatments, both current and anticipated
- Insight into the competitive landscape featuring key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global infectious diseases market
- Review of key patent grants and new technologies with relation to innovations in infectious disease treatments
- Company profiles of the leading industry participants including Abbott, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Roche
Key Topics Covered:
Disease Overview
Market Dynamics
Impact of COVID-19
Markets and Forecast
- Global Market for Infectious Disease Treatments by Region
- Global Market for Infectious Disease Therapeutics by Disease Type
- Global Market for Infectious Disease Vaccines by Disease Type
- Global Market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics by Disease Type
- Global Infectious Diseases
- Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C
- Herpes Simplex Virus
- HIV/AIDS
- Influenza-A and B
- Rotavirus
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- Malaria
- Tuberculosis
- MERS-CoV
- Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
Antibiotic Resistance
Research and Development
Next-Generation Predictive Tools
- Why Do We Need Forecast Tools?
- Tools in Infectious Disease Modeling
- Mobile Apps in Infectious Disease Modeling
- Current Limitations in Infectious Disease Modeling
Patent Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Market Share of Infectious Disease Market
- Market for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C
- Market Shares of HIV/AIDS Therapeutics
- Market Shares of Influenza Vaccines
- Market Shares of Rotavirus Vaccines
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Abbvie Inc.
- Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Diasorin S.P.A.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co, Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Orasure Technologies Inc.
- Roche
- Sanofi S.A.
- Seqirus, A Csl Co.
- Siemens Healthineers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evryw3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.