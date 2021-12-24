The Global Surgical Instruments Market is expected to grow by $ 8.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Instruments Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351741/?utm_source=GNW

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the surgical instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases and older population and shift from open surgical procedures to minimally invasive procedures. In addition, increase in volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases and older population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surgical instruments market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The surgical instruments market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Surgical sutures and stapling devices

• Handheld surgical devices

• Electrosurgical devices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the high growth potential in emerging countriesas one of the prime reasons driving the surgical instruments market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on surgical instruments market covers the following areas:

• Surgical instruments market sizing

• Surgical instruments market forecast

• Surgical instruments market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical instruments market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cousin Biotech SAS, Enthral Medical GMBH, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Péters Surgical, and Smith and Nephew plc. Also, the surgical instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

