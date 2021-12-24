China Digital Landscape Report 2021: Economy Developments After COVID-19, Government Policies, Infrastructure Deployments, Major Digital Sectors, and More

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital China - The Rise of Digital Giants in "Post-Covid-19 Era"" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outbreak of COVID-19 hinders the world economy. China was the first country affected by the pandemic crisis. Digital technology has played a vital role in fighting the virus and speeding up the recovery. China was one of the rare leading countries achieving positive GDP growth in 2020.

In the post-COVID era, the country relies on "new digital infrastructure" construction to achieve its sustainable development goals.

The report is a comprehensive overview of China's digital landscape and covers a wide range of topics:

The landscape of China's digital economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How the pandemic impacts digital technologies' adoption in China.

What is China's "new digital infrastructure" campaign. How the government fosters digital infrastructure constructions.

The market analysis of the emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, and Industrial Internet.

How the pandemic impacts Chinese consumer / public services markets.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. The landscape of China Digital economy development after COVID-19

2.1. Overview of China's status in the global economy

2.2. The landscape of China's digital economy

2.3. The major digital sectors' development

2.4. Growth in telecom sector

2.5. Impact of the COVID-19 on the business and public services market

3. Government policies support

3.1. China's technologies relevant national policies

3.2. China's new digital infrastructure plan

4. Chinese digital infrastructure deployment

4.1. Gigabit city construction

4.2. 5G deployment in China

4.3. 5G industry application

4.4. Telecom industry ecosystem

5. China's major digital sectors development

5.1. Industrial Internet

5.2. Internet of Things

5.3. Cloud computing

5.4. Artificial Intelligence

5.5. Internet Service distribution of Chinese Internet giants

5.6. E-commerce

5.7. Social network

5.8. Mobile Payment

5.9. Short video

