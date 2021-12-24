DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 December 2021£42.51m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 December 2021£42.51m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):50,890,681
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 23 December 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*83.52p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*83.01p
  
Ordinary share price 72.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(13.20%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 23/12/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.