World Market for Non-Alcoholic Drinks : Sustainability Will Continue to have a Major Role in How Brands Design their Packaging

The global non-alcoholic beverages industry saw a downward volume and value trajectory between 2019 and 2020, and is set to experience a recovery, but will still underperform the forecast growth calculated before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Although some consumers have stockpiled certain categories (such as hot coffee, packaged water) during the pandemic, overall fewer non-alcoholic beverages have been bought than normal, as they are perceived as non-essential in uncertain financial times. However, over 2020-23, the industry is expected to recover, albeit more slowly than before the pandemic.
This report outlines the market trends and consumer behavior impacting the non-alcoholic drinks and what implications these may have on the industry's future. It further explores the evolution of the market amid COVID-19, company performance and news, as well as inspiring product innovation.
Report Scope
- Innovative combinations of flavors are desired in the sector
- Focusing on health and wellness will drive the sector in the future
- Sustainability will continue to have a major role in how brands design the packaging
- Online shopping is here to stay
Key Report Benefits
- Understand the relevant market and consumer trends that are driving the non-alcoholic drinks sector
- Gain a broader understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on the non-alcoholic beverages sector and its impact on consumer spending and preferences
- Access valuable strategic take-outs in the form of specific opportunities to enhance future decision-making and inform new product development.
Key Topics Covered:
- Sector Landscapes 2021: Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Industry overview
- News analysis
- Shopping behavior
- Deals analysis
- Innovation analysis
- Take outs
Companies Mentioned
- Sant'Anna
- Spitz
- Coca-Cola
- PepsiCo
- WonderLab
- Padam
- Rossmann
- Keurig Dr. Pepper
- JDE Peet's
- Evian
- Powerhouse
