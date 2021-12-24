World Market for Non-Alcoholic Drinks : Sustainability Will Continue to have a Major Role in How Brands Design their Packaging

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market - Overview, Consumer Behavior and Market Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-alcoholic beverages industry saw a downward volume and value trajectory between 2019 and 2020, and is set to experience a recovery, but will still underperform the forecast growth calculated before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although some consumers have stockpiled certain categories (such as hot coffee, packaged water) during the pandemic, overall fewer non-alcoholic beverages have been bought than normal, as they are perceived as non-essential in uncertain financial times. However, over 2020-23, the industry is expected to recover, albeit more slowly than before the pandemic.



This report outlines the market trends and consumer behavior impacting the non-alcoholic drinks and what implications these may have on the industry's future. It further explores the evolution of the market amid COVID-19, company performance and news, as well as inspiring product innovation.



Report Scope

Innovative combinations of flavors are desired in the sector

Focusing on health and wellness will drive the sector in the future

Sustainability will continue to have a major role in how brands design the packaging

Online shopping is here to stay

Key Report Benefits

Understand the relevant market and consumer trends that are driving the non-alcoholic drinks sector

Gain a broader understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on the non-alcoholic beverages sector and its impact on consumer spending and preferences

Access valuable strategic take-outs in the form of specific opportunities to enhance future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Sector Landscapes 2021: Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Industry overview

News analysis

Shopping behavior

Deals analysis

Innovation analysis

Take outs

Companies Mentioned

Sant'Anna

Spitz

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

WonderLab

Padam

Rossmann

Keurig Dr. Pepper

JDE Peet's

Evian

Powerhouse

