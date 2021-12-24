The Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market is expected to grow by $ 264.60 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273078/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the dental bone graft substitutes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of oral diseases and rising investment in clinical trials. In addition, the increasing incidence of oral diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dental bone graft substitutes market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The dental bone graft substitutes market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Dental clinics

• Hospitals



By Type

• Xenografts

• Allografts

• Synthetic bone grafts

• DBM



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising edentulous populationas one of the prime reasons driving the dental bone graft substitutes market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental bone graft substitutes market vendors that include BioHorizons Inc., Biomatlante SAS, Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Exactech Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Medtronic Plc, RTI Surgical Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the dental bone graft substitutes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

