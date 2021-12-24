Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Industry Report 2021-2026 - IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular & Arterial Interventions

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for medical ultrasound equipment worldwide is being spurred by expanding clinical utility and availability of high quality solutions. An estimated 180-million ultrasound procedures are conducted each year around the world. The increasing demand for medical ultrasound equipment is also attributable to pressure on hospitals and office-based physicians to cut healthcare costs. The trend towards miniaturization along with system portability and affordability has further unfolded the potential use of ultrasound in various settings.

Ultrasound has emerged as an important tool for treatment planning for trauma patients in emergency situations, and also offers image guidance while performing procedures such as biopsies and regional anaesthesia. As ultrasound systems for point of care become affordable, lighter, more accessible, and easier to use, their adoption is expected to increase significantly in future. Effective pricing strategies and high technological content are definitely the winning cards.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$569.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$514 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.8% share of the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $218.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $135.7 Million by 2026

The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$218.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$135.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. The market is expected to post a steady growth in the coming years on account of increasing cases of coronary artery disease.

IVUS holds enormous potential in terms of its ability to address unmet needs in the early detection and intervention of coronary artery diseases. IVUS technology is used for visualizing and assessing the plaque build-up and coronary lesions. In addition to assessment of coronary lesions, IVUS is being increasingly used in placement of stent in percutaneous coronary intervention. Capabilities to provide images of surrounding tissue as well as to provide high-resolution images have made the technology an attractive tool in assessing the stent size need for PCI procedures.

Superior assessment of the blocked vessels also enables IVUS to effectively select and place stents within the vessels for restoration of normal flow of blood in the blocked vessel. IVUS helps in assessing appropriate placement of the stent, and to also to check for complete expansion of the stent. Overall adoption of intravascular ultrasound systems is facilitated by increasing number of stent procedures, coupled with rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures. The market growth is likely to be propelled by growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising obese and geriatric population, and sedentary lifestyles. Each year, approximately 17.7 million people die globally due to cardiovascular complications.



By Application, Coronary Intervention Segment to Reach $443.1 Million by 2026

Global market for Coronary Intervention (Application) segment is estimated at US$289.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$443.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Coronary Intervention segment, accounting for 34.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$87.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities

Application Areas

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Perspective

Causes and Symptoms

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) - A Common Treatment for CAD

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in Interventional Cardiology

Indications

Techniques of Intravascular Ultrasound

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Impact of COVID-19 on Intravascular Ultrasound Market

Point-of-care Intravascular Ultrasound Gains Prominence

Global Market Overview

Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market to Witness Fastest Growth

Growth Drivers

IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Hospitals Account for the Largest Share

Competition

Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Intravascular Ultrasound

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular & Arterial Interventions

Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics

IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions

Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS

IVUS for Arterial Interventions

Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth

Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk

Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls New Growth Opportunities

Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging Applications

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging

