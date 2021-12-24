The Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market is expected to grow by $ 5.13 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.30% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251392/?utm_source=GNW

30% during the forecast period. Our report on the secure sockets layer certification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to adhere to regulatory requirements and increasing awareness of end-users. In addition, the need to adhere to regulatory requirements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The secure sockets layer certification market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The secure sockets layer certification market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Domain validation

• Organizational validation

• Extended validation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of data theftsas one of the prime reasons driving the secure sockets layer certification market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on secure sockets layer certification market covers the following areas:

• Secure sockets layer certification market sizing

• Secure sockets layer certification market forecast

• Secure sockets layer certification market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading secure sockets layer certification market vendors that include Aruba Spa, Asseco Poland S.A., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GlobalSign Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., HID Global Corp., Internet Security Research Group, and NortonLifeLock Inc. Also, the secure sockets layer certification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

