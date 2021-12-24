The Global Membrane Market is expected to grow by $ 2.14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Membrane Market for Food and Beverage Processing Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166460/?utm_source=GNW

14 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. Our report on the membrane market for food and beverage processing industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on reducing food contamination and compliance with standards and safety requirements. In addition, increasing focus on reducing food contamination is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The membrane market for food and beverage processing industry analysis includes the filtration process segment and geographic landscape.



The membrane market for food and beverage processing industry is segmented as below:

By Filtration Process

• Microfiltration

• Reverse osmosis

• Ultrafiltration

• Nanofiltration

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the stringent regulations related to the quality of food products as one of the prime reasons driving the membrane market growth for food and beverage processing industry during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on membrane market for food and beverage processing industry covers the following areas:

• Membrane market sizing

• Membrane market forecast

• Membrane market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading membrane market vendors for food and beverage processing industry that include 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Koch Industries Inc., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MEGA AS, Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the membrane market for food and beverage processing industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

