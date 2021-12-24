Global Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Industry Landscape, 2030 - Featuring Genentech, Merck, VBL Therapeutics, Diffusion Pharma, Bayer, and More

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market size from 2018 to 2030. The report also covers current Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Diagnosed Incident Population According to Primary Site Of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Tumour and Diagnosed Incident Population According to Histologic Classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Tumor in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Key Findings

This section provides glimpse of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) epidemiology in the 7MM.



The total diagnosed incident population of GBM in the 7 major markets was estimated to be 29,440 in 2020. In case of GBM patients in the United States, the diagnosed incident cases were 15,426 in 2020.



The total diagnosed incident cases of GBM patients were maximum in males as compared to females in the 7 MM during the study period of 2018-2030.



In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed incident population of GBM was maximum in Germany with 2,945 cases followed by France with 2,772 cases in 2020. While, Spain accounted for the lowest diagnosed incident population of 1,462 in 2020.



As per the publisher's analysis, Japan had 1,950 diagnosed incident cases of GBM in 2020.



There were 13,884 patients affected with primary GBM and 1,543 with secondary GBM in 2020, in the United States

The maximum number of the diagnosed incident population in the United States, in 2020, was found at the parietal site with 6,201 cases, followed by frontal tumors with 4,505 cases, temporal tumors with 2,391 cases, 1,620 cases of occipital tumors, and 710 cases of unknown and other tumors.



In 2020, the maximum number of the diagnosed incident population according to the histological classification of GBM were conventional GBM type with 14,964 cases while the lowest incident cases were of GC-GBM type with 123 cases, in the United States.



In the United States, the maximum number of GBM patients lie in the age group of 35-64, which accounted for 10,768 cases in 2020. In contrast, the least number of patients lie in the age group of < 18, which was 617 in 2020.

Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) report encloses the detailed analysis of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Marketed Drugs

Avastin: Genentech

Temodar/Temodal: Merck

Emerging Drugs

Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

Trans Sodium Crocetinate: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Regorafenib: Bayer

Durvalumab (MEDI4736): MedImmune

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

ONC201: Chimerix

Selinexor (KPT-330): Karyopharm Therapeutics

Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

Market Outlook

Glioblastoma Multiforme pipeline is robust and possesses multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments, which is yet to be launched. The pipeline involves drugs with a varied mechanism of action along with different routes of administration, ranging from oral, intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, etc. It is interesting to note that the emerging market of GBM includes budding gene therapy, i.e., Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) by VBL Therapeutics, followed by four vaccine/immunotherapy candidates such as VBI-1901, AV-GBM-1 and ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) by VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix, respectively.



The potential candidates with promising results in late- and mid-phase of clinical development include Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401; DNAtrix), ONC201 (Chimerix), Selinexor (KPT-330; Karyopharm Therapeutics), VBI-1901 (VBI Vaccines), Paxalisib (GDC-0084; Kazia Therapeutics), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), Regorafenib (Bayer) and others.

Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) 7MM market.

The market size of GBM in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 1,022.1 Million in 2020.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of GBM throughout the study period of 2018-2030, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan, which was estimated to be USD 674 Million in 2020.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 72.1 Million in 2020, while Spain had the lowest market size with USD 35.8 Million.

The market size of Japan was estimated to be USD 52.6 Million in 2020

Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) emerging therapies.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, GBM market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence GBM R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

The publisher has analysed type-specific data of GBM according to which there are two main types of Glioblasoma: Primary (de novo) and Secondary Glioblastoma, where the majority of cases ( > 90%) are primary glioblastomas that develop rapidly de novo, without clinical or histological evidence of a less malignant precursor lesion.

Diagnosed incidence according to histological classification of GBM tumor was also assessed, which suggests that the conventional GBM type is more prevalent than giant cell GBM (GC-GBM), and gliosarcoma (GS).

In addition, gender-specific incidence of GBM was also assessed. As per the analysis, GBM is more prevalent in males than in females.

The epidemiology segmentation also encompasses diagnosed incident population according to primary site of glioblastoma. As per The estimates, it has been found that the primary site of GBM included maximum cases at parietal site, while minimum number of cases were found in unknown and other sites. This trend is clearly evident across all the 7MM countries for the study period 2018-2030.

The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Age-specific Diagnosed Incident Population of GBM, wherein various age groups have been considered, such as < 18, 18-34, 35-64, 65-74 and 75+. It has been found that GBM incidence increases with age peaking at 75-84 years and drops after 85 years.

Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the incident population of GBM. The market is expected to witness a significant positive shift owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Bayer, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, Kintara Therapeutics, Chimerix, KaryoPharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Treovir, Istari Oncology and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Key Questions Answered

What was the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market share (%) distribution in 2018 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market size during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market is expected to grow at the 7MM level during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

What would be the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

What would be the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis

