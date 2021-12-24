The Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market is expected to grow by $ 9.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20.63% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082048/?utm_source=GNW

63% during the forecast period. Our report on the K-12 game-based learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surging investments from venture capitalists and the increasing focus on early education. In addition, surging investments from venture capitalists is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The K-12 game-based learning market analysis includes product and school level segments and geographic landscape.



The K-12 game-based learning market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Subject-specific games

• Language learning games

• Others



By School Level

• Middle school level

• High school level

• Elementary school level



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the evolving teaching methodologiesas one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 game-based learning market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on K-12 game-based learning market covers the following areas:

• K-12 game-based learning market sizing

• K-12 game-based learning market forecast

• K-12 game-based learning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 game-based learning market vendors that include A Medium Corp., Banzai Labs Inc., Cognitive ToyBox Inc., Filament Games, Infinite Dreams Inc., Microsoft Corp., MONKIMUN Inc., Schell Games LLC., Smart Lumies Inc., and WayForward Technologies Inc. Also, the K-12 game-based learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

