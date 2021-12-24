Global Precision Engineering Machines Market Report 2021-2028: Automotive Segment Forecast to Register Highest CAGR of Over 7%

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Engineering Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision engineering machines market size is estimated to reach USD 19.27 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to the report.

The increased demand for advanced machining solutions, as well as the focus on reducing downtime to promote production efficiency, improve accuracy, and optimize machining processes, are driving sales growth. Moreover, Industry 4.0 promotes the integration of manufacturing facilities with other processes to create holistic and adaptive automation system architectures using precision engineering machines for production and manufacturing. Hence, the market comprises significant opportunities with the advent of industry 4.0 in the forthcoming years.



The increased popularity of precision engineering machines can be attributed to their computerized accuracy, which helps improve the productivity and efficiency of manufacturing processes. The scope of precision engineering is expanding owing to the rising technological possibilities. Precision engineering machines facilitate automated operations and, hence, reduce the time required for machining components. These machines can continue operating without any manual intervention and supervision once the machinist feeds the codes into the computer. Industrial automated machines, often known as robots, have proven to be beneficial for both discrete and continuous manufacturers in numerous ways. Some of these benefits include more efficient production procedures and higher productivity.



The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market by restraining innovation, reducing profitability, and depleting cash flow and economic imbalance. The COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in the cancellation of many events in 2020, which restricted manufacturers from marketing their new products or technologies. On the other hand, untrained workers may struggle to manage precision engineering machines, resulting in potential machine damage, and putting the manufacturing unit's investments at risk. As a result, a scarcity of experienced operators is posing a significant barrier to market expansion. The shortage of skilled manufacturing workers, such as precision machinists and tool and die makers is affecting industries such as aerospace and steel.



Market Report Highlights

The automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for autonomous vehicles, new mobility solutions, advancements in robotics, design, manufacturing processes, and the advent of EVs in countries, which is expected to drive the demand for precision engineering machines in the automotive industry

In the non-automotive segment, power and energy is anticipated to record the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The expansion of oil and gas industries and the use of modern machinery for precise manufacturing such as lathes and spinning machines are anticipated to drive the market growth

The growing trend of incorporating advanced technology into products to boost machinery efficiency at drilling sites with greater depths and pressure requirements is projected to benefit the European and MEA markets

APAC is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific area is being driven by the expanding trend of industrial automation, as well as the rising demand for accurate manufacturing, due to its extensive applications in the automotive, aerospace, and electronics sectors across the region



