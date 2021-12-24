Mobility Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine Service

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of the Mobility Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value.

Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 15 noteworthy innovations, written by a qualified TechVision automotive engineer affiliated with SAE International (the Society of Automotive Engineers).

The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors (seating and displays), advanced materials (as for body/chassis), wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention.

The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.

This TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, industry impact of 15 monthly innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective. Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.

