Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Market Report 2021 - Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services Around CWP Presents Opportunities

Driven by digital transformation requirements, the trend of companies migrating to the cloud rose worldwide over the last few years and is likely to accelerate in the next few years.
More businesses embarked on the cloud journey to support remote workers and quickly adapt to the requirements and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, another factor that drives the need for transformation.
Public cloud infrastructure adoption continues to be strong across different business verticals and sizes. The publisher also observed a surge in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud adoption across industries. By 2020, about half of business workloads globally have migrated to the cloud - public, hybrid, or multi-cloud - representing a significant increase compared to previous years.
Industry regulations and in-country cybersecurity acts drive the improved cloud security awareness among businesses, with many stating that security and privacy are their biggest concerns when moving to the cloud.
Based on the publisher's the State of the Cloud 2020 report, 49% of businesses surveyed migrated to the cloud due to automated policy-based security and compliance capabilities that cloud security service providers offer.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Key Findings
- Key Technology Trends
2. Market Definition
- Cloud Workload Definition
- Why Move to the Cloud?
- Workloads Increasingly Move to Public Cloud
- Soaring Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Models
- Workloads by Cloud Type
- Typical Workloads in the Hybrid Cloud
3. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
4. Key CWP Requirements
- The Shared-Responsibility Security Model
- CWP Definition
- CWP Architecture
- CWP Architecture - Agent-Based and Agentless/API-Based Solutions
- CWP Architecture - Hybrid Monitoring and Protection Model
- Recommendations for CWP
- CWP Layers
5. Market Landscape
- Market Landscape
- Vendor Profile - Aqua Security
- Vendor Profile - Armor
- Vendor Profile - Check Point Software Technologies
- Vendor Profile - Cisco Systems
- Vendor Profile - Crowdstrike
- Vendor Profile - Fortinet
- Vendor Profile - Google Cloud
- Vendor Profile - McAfee
- Vendor Profile - Microsoft Azure
- Vendor Profile - Red Canary
- Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks
- Vendor Profile - Broadcom's Symantec
- Vendor Profile - Trend Micro
- Vendor Profile - VMware (Carbon Black)
- Vendor Key Capability Comparison
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- CWP Ecosystem Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for Cloud Security Training
- Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services Around CWP
- Growth Opportunity 3: Integrate CWP with Threat Intelligence Services
