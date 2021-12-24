Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Market Report 2021 - Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services Around CWP Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by digital transformation requirements, the trend of companies migrating to the cloud rose worldwide over the last few years and is likely to accelerate in the next few years.

More businesses embarked on the cloud journey to support remote workers and quickly adapt to the requirements and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, another factor that drives the need for transformation.

Public cloud infrastructure adoption continues to be strong across different business verticals and sizes. The publisher also observed a surge in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud adoption across industries. By 2020, about half of business workloads globally have migrated to the cloud - public, hybrid, or multi-cloud - representing a significant increase compared to previous years.

Industry regulations and in-country cybersecurity acts drive the improved cloud security awareness among businesses, with many stating that security and privacy are their biggest concerns when moving to the cloud.

Based on the publisher's the State of the Cloud 2020 report, 49% of businesses surveyed migrated to the cloud due to automated policy-based security and compliance capabilities that cloud security service providers offer.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Key Findings

Key Technology Trends

2. Market Definition

Cloud Workload Definition

Why Move to the Cloud?

Workloads Increasingly Move to Public Cloud

Soaring Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Models

Workloads by Cloud Type

Typical Workloads in the Hybrid Cloud

3. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

4. Key CWP Requirements

The Shared-Responsibility Security Model

CWP Definition

CWP Architecture

CWP Architecture - Agent-Based and Agentless/API-Based Solutions

CWP Architecture - Hybrid Monitoring and Protection Model

Recommendations for CWP

CWP Layers

5. Market Landscape

Market Landscape

Vendor Profile - Aqua Security

Vendor Profile - Armor

Vendor Profile - Check Point Software Technologies

Vendor Profile - Cisco Systems

Vendor Profile - Crowdstrike

Vendor Profile - Fortinet

Vendor Profile - Google Cloud

Vendor Profile - McAfee

Vendor Profile - Microsoft Azure

Vendor Profile - Red Canary

Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks

Vendor Profile - Broadcom's Symantec

Vendor Profile - Trend Micro

Vendor Profile - VMware (Carbon Black)

Vendor Key Capability Comparison

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

CWP Ecosystem Transformation

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for Cloud Security Training

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services Around CWP

Growth Opportunity 3: Integrate CWP with Threat Intelligence Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p37liy