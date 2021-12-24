The Global Smart City Market is expected to grow by $ 151.99 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 19.43% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart City Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213407/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart city market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in IT consolidation and modernization and enhanced global broadband connectivity. In addition, increase in IT consolidation and modernization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart city market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The smart city market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Smart infrastructure

• Smart energy

• Smart mobility

• Smart security

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing investment in smart citiesas one of the prime reasons driving the smart city market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart city market covers the following areas:

• Smart city market sizing

• Smart city market forecast

• Smart city market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart city market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the smart city market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

