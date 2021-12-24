China Importing and Exporting Hemp, Cannabis and CBD Regulatory Report 2021: Customs Order No.43 Explicitly Prohibits Cannabis Entry to China

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: China - Importing and Exporting Hemp, Cannabis and CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While the Customs Order No.43 explicitly prohibits cannabis entry to China, these substances could still qualify for a narcotic and psychotropic drugs import and export permit. According to the application guidance, the import licence can only be approved for medical and scientific purposes.



Unlike import, export of CBD products is not strictly controlled in China and mainly depends on the rules of the destination country. This report takes a closer look at import and export regulation in China, covering hemp, CBD and cannabis, including full/broad-spectrum extracts, CBD isolate and finished products (food, cosmetics and vaping).



Cannabis, cannabis resin, extracts and tinctures are listed in the Chinese catalogue of narcotic drugs and psychotropic drugs, meaning they cannot be imported for commercial purposes or purchased from overseas by consumers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2 Cannabis



3 Hemp



4 CBD isolate



5 Full/broad-spectrum extracts



6 Finished products



7 Relevant laws



8 Relevant bodies





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kfcot