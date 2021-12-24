China Importing and Exporting Hemp, Cannabis and CBD Regulatory Report 2021: Customs Order No.43 Explicitly Prohibits Cannabis Entry to China

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: China - Importing and Exporting Hemp, Cannabis and CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While the Customs Order No.43 explicitly prohibits cannabis entry to China, these substances could still qualify for a narcotic and psychotropic drugs import and export permit. According to the application guidance, the import licence can only be approved for medical and scientific purposes.

Unlike import, export of CBD products is not strictly controlled in China and mainly depends on the rules of the destination country. This report takes a closer look at import and export regulation in China, covering hemp, CBD and cannabis, including full/broad-spectrum extracts, CBD isolate and finished products (food, cosmetics and vaping).

Cannabis, cannabis resin, extracts and tinctures are listed in the Chinese catalogue of narcotic drugs and psychotropic drugs, meaning they cannot be imported for commercial purposes or purchased from overseas by consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Cannabis

3 Hemp

4 CBD isolate

5 Full/broad-spectrum extracts

6 Finished products

7 Relevant laws

8 Relevant bodies


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kfcot

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Analgesics
                            
                            
                                Cannabis
                            
                            
                                CBD Product
                            
                            
                                Exporting
                            
                            
                                Exports
                            
                            
                                Hemp
                            
                            
                                Imports
                            
                            
                                International Trade
                            
                            
                                Plant Textiles
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data