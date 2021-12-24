United States Cannabis/CBD Delivery Regulatory Report 2021 with Focus on 36 States that have Legalised Home Delivery of Cannabis Products

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Regulatory Report: Cannabis Delivery in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This regulatory report examines which of the 36 states that have legalised medical and/or recreational cannabis sales allow for home deliveries of cannabis products.

As more states in the US open their doors to cannabis commerce, there is increasing opportunity for cannabis delivery in states that allow it. A combination of positive regulation and a boom in delivery services due to Covid-19 have attracted interest from some of the biggest platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Introduction Status of cannabis deliveries by state Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Hawaii Illinois Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Missouri Montana Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Dakota Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4dk4o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.