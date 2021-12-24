Chile CBD and Cannabis Regulatory Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD and Cannabis Regulatory Report: Chile" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chile has maintained a rather restrictive approach towards hemp and CBD. It has only recently allowed medicinal use of cannabis-based products, but there are still many legal grey areas as a consequence of the lack of regulation.

The future of hemp as well as recreational and medical cannabis will be determined by the outcome of the next presidential elections, which will take place in November 2021. Depending on the candidate elected, Chile may propose new laws from which the sector could benefit, as both the main parties' presidential candidates advocate for liberalisation in the governing regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Outlook Hemp plant Extracts and finished products Finished products Import and export requirements Medical cannabis Recreational cannabis Relevant laws Relevant bodies

