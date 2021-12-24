The Global Drilling Data Management Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 10.58 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drilling Data Management Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103784/?utm_source=GNW

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the drilling data management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in rig count and increased drilling activities in remote areas. In addition, rise in rig count is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The drilling data management systems market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The drilling data management systems market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Services

• Software

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• MEA

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the improvement in well controlas one of the prime reasons driving the drilling data management systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on drilling data management systems market covers the following areas:

• Drilling data management systems market sizing

• Drilling data management systems market forecast

• Drilling data management systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drilling data management systems market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NOV Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schlumberger Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the drilling data management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

