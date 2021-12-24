Legal Cannabis Market Research Report 2021 - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Cannabis Market Research Report by Product, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Legal Cannabis Market size was estimated at USD 12.81 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 16.25 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.25% reaching USD 54.41 billion by 2026.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing of medicinal application of the cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases

5.2.2. Rising legalization of medical cannabis in various countries

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High price associated with the medical cannabis

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Innovation in R&D and cultivation in the cannabis

5.4.2. Evolution of cannabis legalization in emerging markets

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Legal and regulatory issues governing cannabis cultivation



6. Legal Cannabis Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hemp Oil

6.3. Marijuana

6.3.1. Flower

6.3.2. Oil



7. Legal Cannabis Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adult Use

7.3. B2B Channels

7.4. Medical

7.4.1. Anxiety

7.4.2. Chronic Pain

7.4.3. Inflammation

7.4.4. Sleep Disorder



8. Americas Legal Cannabis Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Legal Cannabis Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. ABcann Medicinals Inc.

12.2. Aphria, Inc.

12.3. Aurora marijuana Inc.

12.4. Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

12.5. Cannabis Science, Inc.

12.6. Canopy Growth Corporation

12.7. Cronos Group Inc.

12.8. Ecofibre Limited

12.9. Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

12.10. Green Thumb Industries

12.11. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

12.12. HEXO Corp.

12.13. INDIVA LIMITED

12.14. Lexaria Corp.

12.15. Maricann Group, Inc.

12.16. Maricann Group, Inc.

12.17. Medical Cannabis, Inc.

12.18. OrganiGram Holding Inc.

12.19. Stenocare A/S

12.20. Terra Tech Corp.

12.21. Tikun Olam Ltd.

12.22. Tilray, Inc.

12.23. United Cannabis Corporation

12.24. VIVO Cannabis Inc.

12.25. VIVO marijuana Inc.

