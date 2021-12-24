The Lottery Market is expected to grow by $ 27.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lottery Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068937/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the lottery market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high penetration of smartphones and the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales. In addition, the high penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lottery market in US analysis includes type and platform segments.



The lottery market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Scratch-off games

• Terminal-based games

• Sports lotteries



By Platform

• Traditional

• Online



This study identifies the growing popularity of lottery due to low adoption cost and easy availabilityas one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on lottery market in US covers the following areas:

• Lottery market sizing

• Lottery market forecast

• Lottery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lottery market vendors in US that include Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery. Also, the lottery market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________