Global Cannabis Testing Services Market Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

The rising legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational use in various states and countries is projected to push the global cannabis testing services market growth during the forecast period.
For instance, in February 2016, the Australian government amended the Narcotics Drugs Act 1967, to allow cultivation of cannabis for medicinal or scientific purposes under a national licensing scheme, which is expected to favor growth of the commercial manufacturing of cannabis plant in the region, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the cannabis testing services market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Test Type :
- Potency Testing
- Terpene Profiling
- Cannabinoid Profiling
- CBD Testing
- THC Testing
- Pesticide Screening
- Residual Solvent Testing
- Microbiological Screening
- Other Tests
Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Product Type:
- Instruments
- Chromatography Instruments
- Liquid Chromatography
- Gas Chromatography
- Others
- Spectroscopy Instruments
- Mass Spectroscopy
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Other Instruments
- Consumables & Test Kit
- Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By End User
- Testing Laboratories
- Research Institutes
- Others
Global Cannabis Testing Services Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Region
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Shimadzu Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Steep Hill Labs, Inc.
- CB Scientific Inc.
- Alpha-CAT
- Orange Photonics, Inc.
- Gobi Labs
- MyDx, Inc.
- SC Laboratories Inc.
- Restek Corporation
- Waters Corporation
- PharmLabs LLC
- Eurofins Scientific
- EVIO Labs
- ProVerde Laboratories, Inc.
- Praxis Laboratory
- Atlantic Test Labs, Inc.
- American Clinical Solutions, LLC
- MCR Labs
- Cannalysis
- Aurum Laboratory, LLC
- The Niva Labs
- Encore Labs
- SGS Canada Inc.
- Agricore Laboratories
- California Cannabis Testing Lab
