Global Marketing Attribution Software Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marketing Attribution Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032124/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Multi-Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Source segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $618.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR

- The Marketing Attribution Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$618.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

- Probabilistic or Algorithmic Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR

- In the global Probabilistic or Algorithmic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$340.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$724.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$812.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Adobe

Analytic Partners

CaliberMind

Engagio

Fospha

Google

IRI

LeadsRx

LeanData

Marketing Attribution

Merkle

Neustar

OptiMine

Oracle

Rockerbox

SAP

Singular

Visual IQ

WIZALY







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032124/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Source by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi-Source by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Source by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Source by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Single-Source by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Source by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Probabilistic or

Algorithmic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Probabilistic or

Algorithmic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Probabilistic or

Algorithmic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for FMCG & Consumer

Packaged Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for FMCG & Consumer

Packaged Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Computing Products &

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Computing Products &

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Marketing Attribution Software

by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Marketing Attribution Software

by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG &

Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or

Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail,

FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marketing Attribution

Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged

Goods, Computing Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Marketing Attribution Software by Attribution Type -

Multi-Source, Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Multi-Source, Single-Source and

Probabilistic or Algorithmic for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Marketing Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals,

IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Other Verticals, IT &

Telecom, Retail, FMCG & Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing

Products & Consumer Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marketing

Attribution Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, Retail, FMCG &

Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products & Consumer

Electronics, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marketing

Attribution Software by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marketing

Attribution Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marketing

Attribution Software by Attribution Type - Multi-Source,

Single-Source and Probabilistic or Algorithmic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________