Global Marketing Attribution Software Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marketing Attribution Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032124/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Multi-Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Source segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $618.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR
- The Marketing Attribution Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$618.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.
- Probabilistic or Algorithmic Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR
- In the global Probabilistic or Algorithmic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$340.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$724.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$812.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Adobe
- Analytic Partners
- CaliberMind
- Engagio
- Fospha
- IRI
- LeadsRx
- LeanData
- Marketing Attribution
- Merkle
- Neustar
- OptiMine
- Oracle
- Rockerbox
- SAP
- Singular
- Visual IQ
- WIZALY
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
