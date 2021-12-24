Global Marine Seats Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Seats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032121/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Seats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$963.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Captain Seats / Helm Seats segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $568.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

- The Marine Seats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$568.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$464.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

- Crew Seats Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR

- In the global Crew Seats segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$264 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$344.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$292.1 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

ALU Design & Services

Grammer

Norsap

Scotseat Group

Shockwave

Shoxs

Springfield Marine Company

Stidd Systems

TEK Seating

Thomas Scott Seating

Todd Marine

Trasea

Ullman Dynamics

West Marine







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032121/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Seats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Captain Seats /

Helm Seats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Crew Seats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Motor Boat

Passenger Seats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for General Seats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Military by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats, Crew Seats,

Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

Application - Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Seats by

End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats,

Crew Seats, Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by Application - Commercial and Military - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats,

Crew Seats, Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by Application - Commercial and Military - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by Type - Passenger Seats, Captain Seats / Helm Seats,

Crew Seats, Motor Boat Passenger Seats and General Seats -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by Application - Commercial and Military - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Seats by End-Use - Aftermarket and OEM - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032121/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________