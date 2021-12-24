Global Marine Lighting Market to Reach $438.4 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032119/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027. Functional Lights, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$268.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Decorative Lights segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR

- The Marine Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$77.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Ajmera Electrotech

Britmar Marine

Foresti & Saurdi

Hella

Koito

Lumishore

Lumitec

NJZ Lighting Technology

Osram GmbH

Savage Marine

Signify

Taco Marine

Techno Marine Corporation

Ushio Lighting

West Marine







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032119/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Functional Lights

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Functional Lights by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Lights by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Decorative Lights

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Decorative Lights by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Decorative Lights by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for LED by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluorescent by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fluorescent by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorescent by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Halogen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Halogen by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Halogen by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Xenon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Xenon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Xenon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Ships

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Ships by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Ships by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Ships

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial Ships by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Ships by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Yachts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Yachts by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Yachts by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting by

Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional Lights and

Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Technology -

LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Marine Lighting by End-Use -

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional

Lights and Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Marine Lighting by End-Use -

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional Lights and

Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Marine Lighting by End-Use -

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional Lights and

Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Marine Lighting by End-Use -

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional

Lights and Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Marine Lighting by End-Use -

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional

Lights and Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Marine Lighting by End-Use -

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional

Lights and Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional Lights and

Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Marine Lighting by End-Use -

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting by

Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Type -

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional Lights and

Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Marine Lighting by Technology -

LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Marine Lighting by End-Use -

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Lighting

by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine

Lighting by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Lighting

by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine

Lighting by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and

Yachts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine

Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional

Lights and Decorative Lights for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED,

Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and

Yachts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Lighting

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Type - Functional Lights and Decorative Lights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Marine

Lighting by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Functional Lights and Decorative Lights for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

Technology - LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Marine

Lighting by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for LED, Fluorescent, Halogen and Xenon for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Marine

Lighting by End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and

Yachts - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for Marine Lighting by

End-Use - Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 141: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Marine

Lighting by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Ships, Commercial Ships and Yachts for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032119/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________