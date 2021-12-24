Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market to Reach $183 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032117/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

- The Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Autocure

Cann Systems, LLC

Conviron

Darwin Chambers

DHydra Technologies

EnWave Corporation

HARTER GmbH

Protein Solutions Group, LLC

Yofumo Technologies, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

