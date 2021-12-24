Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market to Reach $183 Million by 2027

Abstract: - Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market to Reach $183 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment estimated at US$100.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032117/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
- The Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • Autocure
  • Cann Systems, LLC
  • Conviron
  • Darwin Chambers
  • DHydra Technologies
  • EnWave Corporation
  • HARTER GmbH
  • Protein Solutions Group, LLC
  • Yofumo Technologies, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032117/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: USA Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: China Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: France Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana
Drying and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: UK Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana
Drying and Curing Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana
Drying and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Marijuana
Drying and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and
Curing Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Marijuana Drying
and Curing Equipment by Segment - Marijuana Drying and Curing
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032117/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data