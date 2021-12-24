Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market to Reach $183 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032117/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$183 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
- The Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Autocure
- Cann Systems, LLC
- Conviron
- Darwin Chambers
- DHydra Technologies
- EnWave Corporation
- HARTER GmbH
- Protein Solutions Group, LLC
- Yofumo Technologies, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
