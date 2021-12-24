Telehandlers Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 10.50% During the Estimated Time Frame from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telehandlers market was estimated to value USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period, as per a recent comprehensive market study by Quince Market Insights.

Telehandler is also known as telescopic handler, these are a versatile hydraulic lifting unit that are often used in the construction, farming, and agriculture sectors. The main advantage of a telehandler is that it is multifunctional. You can use your telehandler for a wide range of tasks. By means of the right attachment, you can easily turn it into a lift truck, aerial work platform, tractor, earth-moving machine, or crane.

One of the main advantages of a telescopic handler is the ability to lift loads to normally unreachable heights and lengths. As the boom handle on our range of telehandlers to hire can reach up to 20 meters in length, a telehandler can effectively transport materials to distances that would otherwise be impossible to reach using a single vehicle. With a wide range of attachments available, a telescopic handler is one of the most versatile mobile crane machines available.

The other specialized applications can be found in airports, oil & gas, tyre, tunneling, container stuffing and de-stuffing, waste management etc. In mining, telehandlers are used for handling tyres of large dump trucks, large cylinders, and cable reels. What’s more, the machine, along with its wide scope of attachment pairing for numerous applications, provides operational versatility and cost efficiency. Given their multifunctional features that allows them to perform the tasks of loaders, cranes and access equipment in various sectors and industries, telehandlers could well be the first equipment that can be deployed at the site for material handling without any ground preparation.

However, given the low awareness in the market, telehandler manufacturers are taking steps to disseminate information on the various functionalities of the machine to potential users, and are promoting the machine’s wide potential across industries.

The need for safe working environments, versatility, and low dependency on labor in industrial facilities and construction sites is set to increase demand for material handling equipment in the coming years. operators are comfortable with the boom and hook machines which can handle similar capacity loads at similar heights.

Although the advantage of telescopic telehandler technology is still limited to a niche customer base, the demand is increasing, especially in challenging sites where safety is a concern. It therefore becomes imperative for manufacturers like to promote and market the telehandler’s and create awareness of the machine’s safety aspects along with its other superior features.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, material lifting was a concern in construction, equipment industry, and manufacturing industry. The companies needed to ensure that machines can be used while respecting government guidance. Due to decline in activities during the COVID-19 outbreak, on account of insufficient labor, disruption of suppl chain, the growth of global telehandlers market slowed, however, with the resuming of activities in construction and industrial sector the market is expected to recover gradually.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The type segment of the global telehandlers market is segmented into compact telehandler, high reach telehandler, and heavy Lift Telehandler. The compact handler segment of the market is expected to capture the largest market share. The smallest telehandler in our range, the JCB 516-40 is also one of the most innovative telehandlers in the world. Put simply, it’s a skid steer, wheeled loading shovel and forklift all in one compact telehandler package.

This small telehandler achieves its extraordinary versatility because of JCB’s revolutionary offset single-spine chassis. Core strength is under the boom and the chassis wraps around the cab, meaning the 516-40 cab can be mounted lower than normal. That means the whole machine sits lower (1.8m) for improved maneuverability and easier, safer cab access.

By Technology

The technology segment of the market is segmented into hybrid, electric, combustion. Hybrid segment is projected to be the largest segment. One trend in the construction industry today is the increased adoption of hybrid telehandlers. Challenges with the availability of fossil fuels have prompted new technologies such as hybrid telehandlers. The need for better infrastructure leads to a high demand for telehandlers, as they are useful in a wide range of construction activities.

By Lift Height

The lift height segment of the global telehandlers market is divided into < 5 meter, 5-15 meter, and >15 meter. >15 meter segment is projected to be the largest segment. >15 meter telehandlers are excellent heavy duty telehandlers, which offer a lifting capacity up to 4000 kgs, plus a maximum lift height of 13.8 meters. They are suitable for many multi-storey projects in construction, steel erection, industrial and house building projects, where additional lift capabilities are required.

By Lift Capacity

The lift capacity segment is categorized into < 5 Ton, 5-10 Ton, and >10 Ton. The < 5 Ton segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. < 5 Ton telehandler enhances the load all range to give our customers more choice, more functionality, more lift, and more reach. It is designed to handle bulk and will be welcomed by users who need a large bucket capacity for heavy duty operations. Waste handling and metals recycling are already seeing major productivity benefits from this high-capacity machine due to a high lift capacity and a powerful driveline which ensures rapid loading cycles and exceptional productivity.

By Application

The application segment of the market is categorized into construction, agriculture, forestry, mines and quarries, oil & gas, industrial and manufacturing, and others. Construction segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market. The activities in Construction majorly constitute movement of palletized or loose materials across the job site or to heights, roofing, renovation, cladding etc. These new-generation motorized machines are now used by the most demanding construction professionals: masonry, cladding, tunneling, roofing, structure, renovation... Their performance makes them indispensable machines for optimizing operations (movement/loading, lifting, transporting loads, lifting people) and ensuring perfect safety on site.

By Region

In the telehandlers market, there are five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region is expected to capture the largest market share. Telehandlers are best suited for construction and agriculture projects due to their versatility and safety, which is experiencing a robust growth in Asia Pacific region.

The Indian market for telehandlers is still at a very nascent stage as awareness across sectors is limited. On the upside, demand has been increasing steadily, especially from the infrastructure, construction, and mining segments.

In Europe, where city streets and alleys are often narrow and twisting, and buildings are packed tightly, rotating telehandlers have long been popular because they can park in one spot and make lifts without having to travel or maneuver to pick and place loads. Exposure here in North America has come slowly but is starting to accelerate.

Recent Developments in the Market

July 2021 - Loxam launched a range of LoxSafe telehandlers, co-designed with Manitou Group and pre-tested by Bouygues Construction Matériaux, which designs, builds, and operates projects in the building, civil works, and energies and services sectors.

May 2021 - US-based OEM Bobcat is launching the company’s next generation of R-series telehandlers, providing a choice of 12 models each with Stage V engines. The new machines cover lifting heights from six to 18 meters, with maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tons.

January 2021 - Magni has officially launched a new range of fixed boom telehandlers, complementing its existing range of rotating telehandlers. The new TH range comprises seven models, which are being built at the Italian manufacturer’s 35,000 square meter facility, formally its only production base.

June 2019 – JCB (U.K.), the world’s number one telehandler manufacturer, is extending its portfolio, with the launch of a totally new Hydraload rotating telescopic handler. Recognizing the growth in popularity of rotating machines with heavier lift capacities across Europe, the company will initially launch the Hydraload 555-210R, offering a maximum lift capacity of 5.5 tons and a maximum working height of 20.5m.

Major companies operating in the global market include JLG (U.S.), JCB (U.K.), Caterpillar (U.S.), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), CNH (Netherlands), Manitou (France), Terex (U.S.), MERLO S.p.A. (Italy), Claas (Germany), Dieci (Italy), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Liebherr (Germany), Skjack (Canada), Haulotte (France).

To Find more insights on this topic, visit Quince Market Insights report titled, “ Telehandlers Market , By Type (Compact Telehandler, High Reach Telehandler, Heavy Lift Telehandler), By Technology (Hybrid, Electric, Combustion), By Lift Height (< 5 meter, 5-15 meter, >15 meter), By Lift Capacity (< 5 Ton, 5-10 Ton, >10 Ton), By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Forestry, Mines and Quarries, Oil & Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America)”

