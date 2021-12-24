2021 South China Sea Buddhism Shenzhen Roundtable Opens

London, UK, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 South China Sea Buddhism Shenzhen Roundtable was held in Shenzhen on December 9th. Guests from 18 countries and regions, including Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Mongolia and Myanmar, attended the meeting through physical and virtual participation. Centering around the theme of “Build Compassion and Light up the Heart, Fight COVID and Preserve Peace”, the meeting featured equal dialogue, candid conversations, insight sharing and census building, with the hope of using Buddhist kindness to provide spiritual comfort to people suffering from the pandemic. International political figures and former political leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Men Sam An, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia S.Amarsaikhan, President of the Lao Front for National Development Sinlavong Khoutphayhoune, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, sent congratulatory letters and messages to the conference.

Laos was invited to be the guest of honor for this year’s event. By the end of 2021, China proposed a joint strategic project with Laos to “transform the land-locked country into a land-linked one”. The China-Laos Railway was completed and opened to traffic, bringing new benefits to the Lao people and enhancing mutual assistance and exchanges between the Chinese and Lao Buddhist communities. His Holiness Maha Bounma Simmaphom, Vice President of Central Buddhist Fellowship Orgnization of Lao PDR, said many Buddhist leaders and Buddhists from around the world have attended the previous editions of the roundtable.

Chinese Master Yin Shun Makes Six-Point Proposal with Calls for Joint Pandemic Response.

Yin Shun, Vice President of the Buddhist Association of China and Abbot of Shenzhen Hongfa Temple, delivered a keynote speech. He stated that the presence and free discussions of eminent monks from the South China Sea region is the best illustration of freedom of religion, people-to-people bond and shared destiny of the Buddhist community around the world.

Master Yin Shun said, this year’s roundtable marks a fresh start of another five-year plan, and in the coming five years, the roundtable will open its arms to more countries and regions, making it a harbor for the souls of believers. He made six propositions: First, combat COVID and comfor the people. The roundtable Secretariat will set up a dedicated South China Sea Buddhism Charity Office to boost cooperation against COVID-19 for the Buddhist community in countries of the South China Sea and beyond. Second, stick together and create synergy. Continued efforts should be made to implement the consensus reached on the roundtable over the past five years, seek common ground while reserving differences, make joint efforts to protect the South China Sea, pursue common development and create a better future, jointly enhance the discourse power and visibility of Buddhism in the South China Sea, and adapt to the changes of the times to upgrade the notion of “community of a shared future for the region”. Third, boost exchanges and mutual learning for the harmony among nations. Buddhist leaders of all countries and regions in the pan-South China Sea shall continue conducting regular exchange of visits, promote communication and mutual learning, enhance national friendships, and further cooperation in various fields. Fourth, relieve sufferings and convey Buddhist compassion. Shenzhen Hongfa Temple Charity Foundation will be used to communicate and coordinate poverty reduction and relief programs in the region. Fifth, protect the environemtn and preserve a green world. The Secretariat of the South China Sea Buddhism Shenzhen Roundtable and the South China Sea Buddhism Foundation will cooperate with Buddhist temples and monasteries of various countries and regions in the South China Sea to carry out environmental campaigns, engaging more Buddhists to be the participant, contributor and defender of global ecological progress. Sixth, reinforce self-discipline and cultivate good conduct. Buddhists should remain modest and self-disciplined, restrain behaviors, strengthen convictions, guard against misdeeds and purify the hearts.

Monks Sugggest Stronger Cooperation through Buddhist Compassion.

During the roundtable, emient monks conveyed their wishes to build consensus through Buddhist wisdom and compassion. Ku Mara Bhivamsa, Chairman of the Linguee Tutor Committee of Myanmar, urged all parties to join hands in eliminating all sufferings of people around the world. He quoted the Ratana Sutra and called for concerted efforts for a better future, including: 1) All people of the world should be righteous, avoid cheating and wrongdoings and evil deeds; 2) Be faithful to one another and build trust; 3) Despite the different beliefs, religions and nationalities, efforts should be made to find solutions through dialogues without hate speaches; 4) Help all living beings withou loving-kindness and great compassion; 5) Overcome all challenges through discussions and right judgement, promote exchanges and dialogues for future cooperation.

Different schools of Buddhism share the same root and origin. Buddhist believers in the South China Sea region have taken an active part in the roundtable with profound friendship, kinship and blood ties.

