Nakamoto Games Showcases Escape - a Cutting-Edge 3D Multiplayer Game

Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Play-to-earn gaming ecosystem Nakamoto Games has given the public a taste of what they have in store for 2022. The play-to-earn powerhouse has released a preview of the upcoming 3D multiplayer strategy game Escape. The preview shows that gamers will be able to immerse themselves in a cutting-edge 3D environment and solve puzzles to compete for lucrative play-to-earn opportunities.



According to Tor, the CEO of Nakamoto Games: “The 3D multiplayer game was fully developed in-house by the Nakamoto Games development team. The team has been working relentlessly to stay on the frontier of innovation in the play-to-earn space, and this is evident from the preview.”

The 3D strategy game looks set to severely disrupt the play-to-earn industry as it unveils high-end graphics, sublime gameplay, and multiplayer integration. The Escape game will be added to Nakamoto Games' current suite of gaming options in Q1 of 2022.

Following the $NAKA token listing on Kucoin in October, Nakamoto Games launched its mainnet and released several cutting-edge play-to-earn games. Successfully executing the launch of an in-house 3D action strategy game with high-end gameplay and multiplayer functionality will set a new standard in the play-to-earn field and establish Nakamoto Games as its leader.

The Escape preview featured multiple players competing in strategic play-to-earn endeavors within a cutting-edge gameplay environment. Nakamoto Games is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in play-to-earn, and the release of Escape will take this to an unprecedented level.

About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games is building the premier play-to-earn ecosystem that gives anyone with an internet connection the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency and generate a sustainable source of income by playing fun, interactive, and highly engaging blockchain-based games. Players benefit by earning for playing games they enjoy, and developers can use platform services and resources to launch, market, grow, and monetize their play-to-earn games to new and existing audiences. Learn more by reading the project lite paper or by visiting https://nakamoto.games/.

