Justin Sun is Taking Five Additional Crewmates with him Through the “Sea of Stars” Campaign

Singapore, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, today revealed that he won bid for the first seat on Blue Origin’s Inaugural New Shepard rocket. The full bid amount of $28 million went to Blue Origin’s foundation Club for the Future, which in turn benefited 19 space-based charities to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space. Sun came to an agreement to take five additional crewmates with him on his new voyage.

Justin Sun said that with the rapid development of commercial aerospace, entering space may become a dream that every person can realize in his lifetime. The world is entering the era of great spaceflight. This great journey requires more people to get involved.

It is reported that while the demand for space tourism is strong and growing, the market supply is seriously insufficient. As part of his new voyage, Sun is launching the “Sea of Stars” campaign named after the Chinese idiom “Xing Chen Da Hai,” to convey that Earth is where the chapter of human life starts for our future generations, not where it ends.

Sun and his five selected crewmates will fly on a New Shepard flight in Q4 of 2022. Sun will personally select the five men and women to travel with him over the coming months by releasing a name every two months. One of five crewmates will be chosen from Tron Dao Community. Each person selected will hold an outstanding status in their own field while having a strong will to explore space. Representative fields will include fashion, art, technology, space exploration, and entrepreneurship.

“With the rapid development of commercial aerospace, entering space may become a dream that every person can realize in his or her lifetime. The world is entering the era of great spaceflight. This great journey requires more people to get involved,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “The initiative of Blue Origin to take more people to space to see Earth as our singular common home is extraordinary. Club for the Future offers a way to use that experience to inspire youth around the world to dream and act on their dreams of science, technology, and space exploration. I felt compelled to help further that vision through my bid.”

Contact Info:

Name: Edison Jing

Email: Send Email

Organization: TRON

Address: Singapore

Website: https://tron.network/