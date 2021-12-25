Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CERN, EPAY, RRD, and VRS

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cerner Corporation (NASDAQGS: CERN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CERN to Oracle Corporation for $95.00 in cash per share of CERN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EPAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EPAY to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 in cash per share of EPAY owned.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RRD to Chatham Asset Management, LLC for $10.85 in cash per share of RRD owned.

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRS to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 in cash per share of VRS owned.

