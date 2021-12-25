Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ABTX, FIBK, NPTN, and STXB

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: ABTX)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ABTX to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement ABTX shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX, Inc. common stock for each share of ABTX they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQGS: FIBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to FIBK. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of FIBK Class A common stock, for each share of GWB owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NPTN to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 in cash per share of NPTN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: STXB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STXB to Simmons First National Corporation.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: