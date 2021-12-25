Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of TACO, GCP, JUPW, and MIME

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASADAQCM: TACO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TACO to Jack in the Box Inc. for $12.51 in cash per share of TACO owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GCP to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 in cash per share of GCP owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQCM: JUPW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JUPW and Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQGS: MIME)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MIME to Permira for $80.00 in cash per share of MIME owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: