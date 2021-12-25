Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of HXOH, OCDX, SEAC, and SKIL

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of sale of HXOH to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $30.00 in cash per share of HXOH owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQGS: OCDX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OCDX to Quidel Corporation for $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 shares of common stock of the combined company per share of OCDX.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SEAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SEAC and Triller Hold Co LLC.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SKIL and Codecademy.

