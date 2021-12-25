Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement

No. 28/2021

25 December 2021

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., regarding their indirect voting rights in Netcompany.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has today informed the Company, that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. as of 23 December 2021 indirectly holds 2,480,249 voting rights, corresponding to 4.96% of the total voting rights in the Company. The holding of voting rights in the Company at the previous notification was 5.26%.

For further information, including the chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24 Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel +45 24 91 75 33

Attachments