How to issue a press release in 2022 - Weekly Webinar Hosted by Qamar Zaman of KISS PR

Dallas, TX , Dec. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rene Perras & Qamar Zaman, Digital PR Experts, will host a webinar on Dec 30, 2021, 03:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) on how businesses can prepare to write and issue press releases in 2022 with best practices that newswires expect.











>> Webinar Registration

It is now more important than ever before to understand how to properly issue press releases for business professionals, SEO companies, and GIG operators.

In a 2021 market study conducted by the KISS PR press release distribution service, over 55% of companies had their press releases rejected because they did not follow the guidelines outlined by large wire services. On the basis of these issues, we have created a playbook that we will teach via a weekly webinar. How to issue a press release in 2022



In this online Zoom webinar, Qamar Zaman and Rene Perras will cover some of the recent FAQ’s.

An effective press release boilerplate.

Using search intent and keywords in the same way advertisers do when designing paid ads. This will turn your prospects into clients.

Include a title that accurately reflects the news

How to optimize logo and photos for Google Universal search.

How to comply with legal requirements.

To pre-register please follow the instructions and the registration link. Webinar Registration on Zoom

About Rene Perras

Rene Perras is a legal marketing consultant and heads KISS PR lawyer SEO and digital marketing advisory.

About Qamar Zaman

Qamar Zaman is a Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder of KISS PR Digital Marketing & PR Company.

Media Contact

PRSales@kisspr.com

https://kisspr.com/





Attachment