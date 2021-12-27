Cuplr Announces BEP-20 Token On Pancakeswap

Nesbit, United States, Dec. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a new competitor turning heads in the smart contract platform space with a 5x gain in 48 hours. Cuplr (CPLR) launched for public trading on PancakeSwap and the BEP-20 token outperformed every other cryptocurrency in the top 100, including Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB).

CPLR was generated to be used inside of the Cuplr app ecosystem, while also having the strength, volume, and liquidity to be traded, or converted to cash at any time. The app’s launch in the ﬁrst quarter of 2022 will mark the beginning of a process to evolve into a full-ﬂedged smart contract platform with an impressive library of protocols that developers can use to build their decentralized apps. At this time, Cuplr developers are ﬁnalizing the payment processing code for in-app transactions.

"We are thrilled about the success of our listing but our focus is set on moving the app forward with development,” said Brad Bishop, Cuplr Vice President. “ We plan to list the token on an exchange in March 2022."

CPLR is unique in featuring a smart contract that distributes ﬁve percent of the transactions to every wallet holder. Wallet holders receive tokens every time someone buys, sells, or transfers tokens.

“Crypto has made a major impact on my life recently and one of my best investments was CPLR token,” said Anthony Showtime Pettis, UFC Veteran and former UFC Champion. “The Cuplr app is going to blow the social media/metaverse game away.”

The CPLR wallet is locked with ﬁfty percent of its tokens as operational coins to ensure the app has the proper tokens to function efﬁciently. Twenty-ﬁve percent will be reserved for exchange release and whitelist. The remaining twenty-ﬁve percent are being released immediately to investors’ wallets and cryptocurrency markets. Founder wallets have all been blacklisted to protect the integrity of the project and mitigate any possible "Rug Pull" events.

Website: https://cuplr.com/