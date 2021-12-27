The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,976,243
|322.46
|637,262,670
|20 December 2021
|37,191
|319.44
|11,880,434
|21 December 2021
|35,000
|322.10
|11,273,602
|22 December 2021
|35,000
|326.15
|11,415,278
|23 December 2021
|26,656
|330.91
|8,820,830
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,110,090
|322.57
|680,652,814
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,702,163 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.48% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
