Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 62/2021





Copenhagen, 27 December 2021





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 December to 23 December 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,826,596 488,661,207 20 December 2021 14,709 127.02 1,868,399 21 December 2021 23,036 131.01 3,017,983 22 December 2021 10,724 131.33 1,408,419 23 December 2021 9,927 131.33 1,303,667 Accumulated under the programme 3,884,992 495,295,676

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 20 December – 23 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,468,566 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.58% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

