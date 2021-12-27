COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 68/2021 – 27 DECEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|293,653
|777.27
|228,248,562.00
|20 December 2021
|6,000
|719.99
|4,319,956.20
|21 December 2021
|5,497
|720.23
|3,959,125.75
|22 December 2021
|5,000
|723.33
|3,616,641.00
|23 December 2021
|5,000
|731.38
|3,656,924.00
|Accumulated under the program
|315,150
|773.60
|243,801,208.95
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 872,449 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments