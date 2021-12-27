New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Meter Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193328/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, smart metering solutions refer to the new and expanded version of conventional meters, which utilize meters or modules with communication capabilities integrated into or connected to the meter.



The water meter works when water flows into a building, it enters via water lateral and afterward flows through the meter. This flow of water that enters the building is then calculated by the water meter. The flowing water passes through the meter rotates a built-in device. Every complete spin of this device calculates a certain amount of water; wherein the amount is immediately shown on the display panel of the water meter in cubic meters. Thus, when water flows via the water meter, manually rotating the device is the only way to calculate the amount of water.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted different aspects of the business world. Owing to the imposed lockdown across different nations, the COVID-19 pandemic has impeded the production of several items of the water meter market. Companies operating in the water meter market can suffer a complete lockdown only to a limited extent, and afterward, they are expected to modify their investment plans.



Along with that, companies are now majorly investing in creating a better and safer work environment to avoid the situation of the low workforce and hence, low production. Many governments are also putting more effort to stabilizing the economic condition and supporting companies in uplifting their businesses, which would support the market players and further fuel the growth of the market.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing initiative to promote sustainable use of water



There are several initiatives taken by organizations and government authorities to encourage people to save water and promote sustainable usage of water. As many countries are facing problems regarding the supply and demand for water, governments are promoting the efficient usage of water to cut down the excess demand for water. The growing population across the world has surged energy demand, and thus, new industries & workplaces have emerged.



Accurate billing process with more economic benefits



Since water meters help in recording the accurate record of the consumed water in a facility, it provides more accuracy for the billing authorities to look at the water records and generate a correct bill for the customers. The availability of smart water meters provides an efficient solution for water usage in a residential or commercial building, which is also feasible for water utilities and the customers. As a result, these smart meters are witnessing more demand from both residential and commercial sectors.



Market Restraining Factor:



Absence of proper knowledge regarding the benefits of the water meter



Water meters offer many benefits; however, the dearth of awareness among end-users would restrict its demand in the market. In addition, a major part of the global population is still unaware of the presence of such devices that can help in reducing water wastage and offer precise billing for their consumed water. At present, there is a restricted growth of water meters across various developed and developing regions owing to the lack of awareness.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of product type, the water meter market is classified into Standard Water Meter and Smart Water Meter. Among these, the standard water meter acquired the highest revenue share in the market in 2020. Standard water meters are conventional meters that measure the volume of water passed through it.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the water meter market is bifurcated into online and offline channels. In 2020, the offline segment dominated the water meter market with the largest revenue share. Offline distribution channels include conventional brick and mortar shops like retail stores, specialty stores and others. There are many end-users who prefer offline channels as they offer them firsthand experience and demo of their required products.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the water meter market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these regions, the Europe is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc. is the forerunner in the Water Meter Market. Companies such as Neptune Technology Group Inc., Badger Meter, Inc., Apator SA are some of the key innovators in Water Meter Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Azbil Corporation, Badger Meter, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc. (Elster Group GmbH), Neptune Technology Group Inc. (Roper Technologies, Inc.), G. GIOANOLA Srl, Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd., Apator SA, Arad Group, and Itron Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Water Meter Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2021: Itron entered into a contract with United Utilities, the United Kingdom’s largest listed water company. This contract aimed to implement Temetra, Itron’s next-generation cloud-based meter management solution, to improve operations. Through Temetra, the utility would be equipped to read 1.6 million meters to enhance water delivery and management throughout its services in northwest England.



May-2021: Itron teamed up with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. This collaboration aimed to offer highly scalable cloud-based meter data management (MDM) services to users. Under this collaboration, the companies have also completed another round of robust performance and scalability testing of its Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management (IEE MDM) product.



Oct-2020: Diehl Metering entered into an agreement with Sinfra, the Swedish central purchasing body for utilities. This agreement aimed to strengthen the company’s position in the Swedish market. The framework agreement signified that Sinfra would include Diehl Metering’s products for the water segment on its list of approved products.



Jun-2020: Itron signed an agreement with Accell as Itron’s regional partner and lead distributor for the Latin America region. In this agreement, Accell would manufacture devices sold in Latin America and offer services & support for those products.



Mar-2020: Itron entered into an agreement with Smart Energy Water (SEW), provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud solutions. This agreement aimed to enable Itron to deliver SEW’s Smart Customer Mobile (SCM), a Digital Customer Experience (CX) platform, to energy & water utilities and cities shifting to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) networks or expanding services provided with prevailing networks.



Jan-2020: Honeywell Elster came into a partnership with Verizon, an American wireless network operator. This partnership aimed to integrate Verizon’s Managed Connectivity LTE with Honeywell Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to develop a smarter energy grid. In addition, this partnership focused on boosting the rollout of smart energy grid technology, which could save money and energy.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2021: Neptune Technology Group introduced the 8”, 10”, and 12” C&I MACH 10 ultrasonic water meters to the existing 3", 4", and 6" sizes developed for both commercial and industrial applications. The Neptune’s C&I MACH 10 expanded low flow range and superior accuracy over its whole operating range is guaranteed for the life of the meter, optimizing revenue from a utility’s highest value accounts.



May-2021: Diehl Metering expanded its HYDRUS 2.0 BULK by combining ultrasonic measuring technology, integrating lifetime precision with cutting-edge connectivity. This product is now embedded with four transducers and two measuring paths, the HYDRUS 2.0 BULK offers the highest standards of metrological precision. Additionally, it can calculate extreme low and high flow rates in water networks and has an approved dynamic range of up to R1000.



Mar-2021: Aichi Tokei Denki introduced updates to its Smart Meter, Battery-Powered Electromagnetic Water Meter SU. This SU is perfect for a broad range of bulk flow metering applications like leakage detection, network monitoring, and commercial billing. In addition, SU is simple, precise, and robust utilized Aichi smart technology.



Aug-2020: Badger Meter released netAMP Enabled to substantially expedite end-to-end Advanced Metering deployments. The netAMP Enabled supports smart water technologies from Badger Meter that include BEACON Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA), ORION Cellular LTE-M endpoints, and smart water meters, by offering users a fixed, subscription-based Metering as a Service (MaaS) program to get all their Badger Meter equipment, software, meters, and services to upgrade antiquated infrastructures.



Jun-2020: Neptune Technology Group announced the line of MACH 10 ultrasonic water meters for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. This expansion in Neptune’s robust residential and intermediate MACH 10 meters utilized by water utilities around North America, these large meters would be accessible in sizes 3 inches to 12 inches.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2021: Badger Meter took over Analytical Technology, a privately held provider of water quality monitoring systems. This acquisition aimed to integrate solutions including leading electrochemical sensors from ATi with premier optical water quality monitoring instruments from s::can, which would offer Badger Meter a complete, robust, and scalable water quality monitoring portfolio that provides real-time data on demand to municipal water utilities and industrial users.



Nov-2020: Badger Meter completed the acquisition of s::can and subsidiaries, a privately-held provider of water quality monitoring systems. Through this acquisition, the company would add s::can and their expertise in real-time water quality monitoring to the trusted Badger Meter portfolio is of huge strategic value to its customers.



