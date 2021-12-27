New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market By Animal Type, By the Type, By Application, By Procedure, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193326/?utm_source=GNW

In the majority of cases, endoscopy is conducted for diagnostic purposes, like sampling and visualization abnormalities.



Factors such as the increase in the pet population, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries in animals, the rising adoption rate of this device by clinics to increase revenue, constant technological developments, and rising awareness regarding animal diseases and treatment options are expected to accelerate the market growth. Among the different kinds of veterinary endoscopes, video-endoscopy systems would gain high popularity due to their advantages like real-time image display on a digital screen and application in complicated procedures.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The veterinary endoscopes market was negatively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the low demand and sales. This was due to the disruptions in the supply chain, deferred or canceled veterinary procedures, declined veterinary visits, and restrictions in movement. As per the survey by the American Veterinary Medical Association in 2000, 18% of the respondent veterinary practice owners were observing only emergency-related cases owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures. Three-fifth of the practices was canceled owing to the global pandemic.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures for pets



In the last few years, endoscopy devices have witnessed several developments due to the product improvements and application of video imaging technology. Many key market players are introducing innovations in animal care by combining improved animal diagnosis and surgery technologies & devices. These advanced devices are helping veterinarians to practice and provide the best possible services to their pet patients.



Growing cases of gastrointestinal diseases among animals



The increase in cases of gastrointestinal parasitism infection that cause pain, oedema, and diarrhea is estimated to fuel the demand for veterinary endoscopes in the market. In addition, digestive problems are very common among the dogs along with vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, concurrent vomiting with diarrhea, and anorexia. Due to the growing prevalence of these diseases among the animals, the requirement for the medical devices like endoscopes would also surge in the upcoming years.



Market Restraining Factor:



Less penetration of veterinary endoscopes in developing and underdeveloped nations



The penetration of veterinary endoscopes is very low in emerging and underdeveloped nations, which is projected to hinder the growth of the overall veterinary endoscopes market over the forecast period. There is a large population of low-income level people in the underdeveloped nations, which restricts them from using such treatment procedures for their pets. It is difficult for these people to invest a huge amount in such procedures, which is hindering the growth of the overall veterinary endoscopes market.



Animal Type



Based on Animal Type, the market is segmented into Large Animals and Small Animals. The small animals segment is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecasting period. This is attributed to the factors like a surge in pet population and spending, developments in veterinary medicine and diagnosis, and easy availability of veterinary endoscopes for different types of applications.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the market is segregated into Rigid, Flexible, and Others. In 2020, the rigid endoscopes segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the overall veterinary endoscopes market. According to the South Carolina Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Care, among the two primary kinds of veterinary endoscopes, rigid endoscopes are generally utilized to analyze the nasal passages, reproductive tracts, and female urinary.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is bifurcated into Diagnostic and Surgical/ interventional. In 2020, the diagnostic segment procured a substantial revenue share of the market. Veterinary endoscopes are used in various diagnostic applications like liver or kidney biopsies throughout laparoscopy, diagnostic sampling throughout otoscopy.



Procedure Outlook



Based on Procedure, the market is divided into Respiratory Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal tract Endoscopy, Urinary & genital tract Endoscopy, Abdominal Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, and Others (Arthroscopy). In 2020, the gastrointestinal tract endoscopy garnered a substantial revenue share. Factors such as rise in diagnostic and interventional procedures conducted to secure the health of livestock and companion animals.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region of the overall veterinary endoscopes market. Factors such as the rise in cases of diseases in animals, broader acceptance of pet insurance, and the humanization of pets are responsible for the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation), Olympus Corporation, Steris PLC, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), Firefly Global, Advanced Monitors Corporation, Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH, Eickemeyer – Medizintechnik für Tierärzte KG, and Karl Storz SE & Co. KG.



