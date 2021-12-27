New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urban Planning Software and Services Market By Component, By Deployment type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193325/?utm_source=GNW

The major organizations operating in the urban planning software and services market are witnessing various opportunities in transport planning. In addition, they are striving to enhance the performance of multi-model road infrastructure networks.



Urban planning includes development and well-planned utilization of land, public welfare, and it also ensures the safety of the environment, urban planning is considered to play a major role in the country’s development plans. Hence, it can be considered that urban planning is a complex and heterogeneous process, which includes distribution chains, infrastructure, communication networks, utility systems, and many different processes & elements.



COVID-19 impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact across various industries including urban planning software and services industry. There was a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients due to which, WHO declared it as a Public Health Emergency. Governments across the world formulated norms and regulations with an aim to curb the impact of the COVID-19. Lockdown was imposed that led to the shutdown of businesses, and also had a negative impact on urban planning software and service market. Traveling was banned that disrupted the supply chains. People were forced to stay at their homes and maintain social distance. However, various industries are recovering at a faster pace after the relaxation in the restrictions.



After a major downfall in the urban planning software and services market due to the COVID-19, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, this market will grow rapidly. Moreover, the demand for urban planning software and services would witness an increase as the urban planning projects that were on halt will resume in the coming years.



Marketing Growth Factors:



Growing deployment of centralized decision-making model



The governments across various nations are shifting from rigid decision-making to a centralized decision-making model, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, various other urban planners are also deploying a centralized model that is more open to ecosystem partners and individuals that are the parts of the value chain. Moreover, the companies that are involved in the urban planning software and services market are increasingly focusing on creating smart city ecosystems and offering quality-of-life benefits.



Huge demand from rapidly urbanizing cities



It is noticed that various nations across the world are rapidly developing and urbanizing, especially in China, and increasingly shifting towards digitalization. Digitalization has become a major concern for urban planners, especially in well-established nations. However, governments in such nations are largely focusing on fulfilling the extensive complicated requirements in city infrastructure by adopting geographic information system technologies and tools.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



Lack of appropriate governance frameworks and urban planning



In the past years, cities have been continuously expanding and becoming burdened due to unplanned urbanization, thereby impacting the poor & the marginalized, the biodiversity & the economy. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 revealed that various cities require proper planning and management, majorly focusing on the health of the people residing in such cities. Major concerns such as traffic congestion, lack of availability of serviced land, pressure on basic infrastructure, urban flooding, water scarcity & droughts, extreme air pollution reflect the infrastructural failure and lack of planning in the cities.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the urban planning software and services market is bifurcated into Software and Service. In 2020, the software segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the urban planning software and services market and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period. The government is spending a large amount on technology for the development of urban areas and is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the segment.



Deployment Outlook



Based on Deployment, the urban planning software and services market is segregated into Cloud-based and Web-based. In 2020, the cloud-based segment dominated the urban planning software and services market and is the segment would showcase similar kind of trend even during the forecasting years. Factors such as growing awareness and popularity of cloud-based software adoptions across various companies are likely to escalate the growth of the segment.



End-User Outlook



Based on End-user, the urban planning software and services market is divided into Government and Real Estate & Infrastructure Companies. In 2020, Government segment procured the highest revenue share of the market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Region, the urban planning software and services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, Asia-Pacific acquired the maximum revenue share of the urban planning software and services market and would display the highest growth rate during the forecast years. The major factors contributing to the growth of the regional market are the rise in industrialization and growing number of smart city initiatives & projects.



KBV Cardinal Matrix – Urban Planning Software and Services Market Competition Analysis



Source: Kbv Research Publications



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Autodesk Inc. is the major forerunners in the Urban Planning Software and Service Market. Companies such as Stantec, Bentley Systems, AECOM are some of the key innovators in Urban Planning Software and Service Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AECOM Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Boston Consulting Group, Esri, Inc., Holistic City Limited, Trimble, Inc. (SketchUp), Savannah Simulations AG, Stantec, Inc., and UrbanFootprint.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Urban Planning Software and Services Market



Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations:



Oct-2021: AECOM came into a partnership with Cavnue, an infrastructure technology company. Under this partnership, AECOM would offer designing services and engineering planning together with the CAV lane project in Michigan and would expand to other locations in North America. The companies would also offer environmental documentation, conceptual & final design on various major roadways across the state, and Concept of Operations.



Oct-2021: AECOM signed a contract with the United States Agency for International Development. Under this contract, AECOM would offer construction management, engineering design, and related support to empower USAID’s competence in response to crucial infrastructure development and humanitarian requirements.



Oct-2021: AECOM came into a partnership with Royal Commission for AlUla, a Saudi commission. Under this partnership, the entities would escalate the regeneration of AlUla as it would shift from the planning stage to implementation.



Oct-2021: Bentley Systems joined hands with SMRT Trains, a leading multi-modal public transport operator. Together, the companies aimed to enhance the reliability and safety of metro rail services in Singapore. In addition, both companies have completed the execution of a Predictive Decision Support System for Singapore’s East-West and North-South lines that are known as the oldest MRT lines across the nation.



Jun-2021: Stantec came into a partnership with Tetra Tech, a leading provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. Under this partnership, the companies would support the Risk Management Center on Dam and Levee Safety Projects by offering architecture/engineering services for civil works projects across the United States and its territories.



Apr-2021: UrbanFootprint came into a partnership with the Department of Children and Family Services. Together, the entities would reduce the SNAP gap, the difference between those eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and those enrolled.



Apr-2021: SketchUp collaborated with Chaos, a leading provider of innovative rendering solutions. Together, the companies would bring the world-class rendering capabilities that comprise photorealistic and real-time as part of SketchUp Studio subscription for its users.



Feb-2021: Stantec came into an agreement with Edith Cowan University, an Australian public university. Under this agreement, Stantec would be a part of a consortium of leading local, national, and international engineers and architects, which would design the AUS$695 million projects and the company would also offer civil and structural engineering, building, and traffic planning services.



Feb-2021: Stantec entered into a contract with the National Park Service, an agency of the federal government of the United States. Under this contract, Stantec would serve as Architect and Engineering consultant and work closely with the NPS Denver Service Center to search for designing solutions to tackle the backlog of infrastructure maintenance within areas of national significance across the US. In addition, Stantec would also offer a wide array of engineering services to the NPS, comprising structural, mechanical, civil, sanitary, electrical, environmental, and water/wastewater engineering.



Oct-2020: Bentley Systems teamed up with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this collaboration, the companies would improve infrastructure for smart city urban planning and smart construction. Moreover, the companies would integrate Microsoft’s Azure IoT Digital Twins and Azure Maps with Bentley Systems’ iTwins platform to allow architects, constructors, city planners, and engineers to work within a comprehensive city-scale digital twin that would enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, optimize collaboration, and empower better decision-making.



Jul-2020: Boston Consulting Group formed a partnership with StreetLight Data, a real-world transportation data company. Together, the companies would enable the transportation industry to make faster & better decisions that would be based on empirical data, amid the unprecedented volatility of travel preferences and patterns resulting from the COVID-19.



Apr-2020: Stantec signed a $40 million, five-year contract with The United States Army Corps of Engineers, an engineer formation. Under this contract, the entities would complete military projects across the Baltimore District area of responsibility, and to the larger USACE North Atlantic Division area. In addition, Stantec would offer engineering, architecture, and related services to the USACE.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2021: Autodesk introduced new capabilities across Autodesk Construction Cloud and an expansion of its partner ecosystem. Under the expansion of the partner ecosystem, the company would offer new ways for construction teams to connect their workflows on one platform. Moreover, these improvements in Autodesk Build comprise a new Schedule management tool, which would help in connecting field teams, data, and offices in the construction lifecycle.



May-2021: UrbanFootprint introduced a new feature: map search. This feature would enable users to immediately navigate any location in a project area just by typing in the search field above the map view. Moreover, the built-in autosuggest function would display a drop-down list, which updates users type to include all matching locations comprising zip codes, neighbourhoods, cities, streets, points of interest, and addresses.



Feb-2021: Autodesk introduced Autodesk Build, a new project and field management solution. This solution would offer construction teams a single solution for project management, safety, cost, closeout, and quality by connecting workflows, teams, and data in one highly-configurable environment.



Nov-2020: Autodesk released Autodesk Build, Autodesk Take-off, and Autodesk BIM, a new set of products for Autodesk Construction Cloud. These products would connect workflows, teams, and data across the entire building lifecycle, from design to operations. Moreover, these products are built on a single platform and common data environment and would empower specialty trades, designers, general contractors, and owners to drive better business results.



Aug-2020: UrbanFootprint released Painting 2.0, a new update to UrbanFootprint. This update would enable users to quickly regulate building programs on the spot to build accurately the scenarios users require.



Aug-2020: SketchUp introduced high-res imagery in Add Location. Through this expansion, the company would provide SketchUp users with fresh and clear aerial images. Moreover, this new edition comes with 8x more data than their standard imagery, and users would be able to zoom in and get higher resolutions that users need to make real projects.



May-2020: UrbanFootprint introduced a new Parcel Gridding feature. This feature would enable users to split available parcels to rebuild urban sites or plan completely new neighbourhoods.



Feb-2020: Holistic City Limited unveiled CityCAD 3.0, a proven city information modelling solution. This solution is a 64-bit application that would remove memory errors when working on large models. Moreover, this solution would be integrated with secure cloud storage to facilitate the sharing of users models and collaboration with colleagues.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Mar-2021: Autodesk took over Innovyze, a global provider of wet infrastructure business analytics software solutions. This acquisition would position Autodesk as a leading global provider of end-to-end digital solutions from design to operations of water infrastructure, and would also strengthen Autodesk’s digital twin strategy, and make a path for the company to be more sustainable and digitized water industry.



Mar-2021: Stantec announced the acquisition of GTA Consultants, an Australia-based transportation planning and engineering firm. Under this acquisition, GTA added immediate depth to Stantec’s existing transportation service portfolio in New Zealand and Australia that would improve Stantec advisory planning, design capabilities, transportation planning in nations with remarkable infrastructure investment underway.



Dec-2020: Esri took over Zibumi Yaz?l?m Bili?im Tasar?m Arge Sanayi Ticaret, a software development company. This acquisition aimed to offer new capabilities to the Esri software development team for combining physical modeling into the company’s advanced applications and would also expand its development team by establishing a new lab in Ankara.



Dec-2020: Stantec signed an agreement to acquire Wenck, a US-based environmental engineering firm. This acquisition would add depth and breadth to Stantec’s environmental services team, particularly in the US Midwest. Moreover, the environmental services industry would experience prominent growth, with various opportunities in the US infrastructure, manufacturing, US energy, transportation, and energy sectors.



Dec-2020: Stantec took over AGEL adviseurs, a multi-discipline engineering firm. Under this acquisition, Stantec would expand its capabilities in the Netherlands. Additionally, AGEL would improve Stantec’s global Environmental Services practice and strategically complement Stantec portfolio across the Netherlands, especially in the central and northern regions.



Nov-2020: Autodesk took over Spacemaker, AI software for urban development. Under this acquisition, Spacemaker would work as an autonomous unit within Autodesk and would not interfere with the formula and startup ethos, which has been working, while also allowing the team to have the resources required to continue on their mission.



Oct-2020: Stantec acquired Teshmont, a Canadian-based electrical engineering consulting company. This acquisition would bring Teshmont’s technical expertise and brand recognition to Stantec’s available Power practice, specifically reinforcing Stantec’s Energy & Resources operations in Winnipeg, and would expand Stantec’s burgeoning renewable energy offerings especially solar, hydro, wind, co-generation, and energy capture programs.



Sep-2020: Esri completed the acquisition of nFrames, a technology company. This acquisition aimed to allow the fusion of imagery with 3D GIS, enabling Esri and nFrames customers to continuously capture and examine 3D data from the drone, aerial, and ground-based sensors in an automated end-to-end process.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2021: Boston Consulting Group expanded its geographical presence in the North African market. The company would add innovative architecture capabilities, tech-stack modernization, digital design services, and large-scale data and AI solutions to the company’s portfolio.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Deployment Type



• Cloud-based



• Web-based



By End User



• Government



• Real Estate & Infrastructure Companies



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AECOM Corporation



• Autodesk Inc.



• Bentley Systems, Inc.



• Boston Consulting Group



• Esri, Inc.



• Holistic City Limited



• Trimble, Inc. (SketchUp)



• Savannah Simulations AG



• Stantec, Inc.



• UrbanFootprint



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193325/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________