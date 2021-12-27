New York, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supply Chain Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193324/?utm_source=GNW

This software is utilized across various supply chain transactions and assists in managing supplier relationships and business procedures. Further, it offers precise information and an end-to-end insight into supply chain procedures.



By implementing effective supply chain management systems, companies can bring down the cost, wastage, and time of the entire production cycle. The recent trend of a just-in-time supply chain is fueling the demand for supply chain management systems as it automatically notifies the manufacturers to replenish orders. Companies also evaluate the data from supply chain partners to look after the areas for enhancements, which is among the ways to boost the supply chain processes.



Factors such as the high growth of the e-commerce sector, increasing popularity of cloud solutions among SMEs, and improving business continuity by reducing the potential failures are estimated to propel the growth of the supply chain management market over the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has disturbed all aspects & sections of life & society along with businesses. In the current scenario, widespread communication is possible because of the internet and hence, playing a crucial role in managing and operating businesses. The pandemic has provided a great opportunity for businesses to go digital.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, several regulatory authorities and governments have made it compulsory to follow the rules to maintain social distance and adopt new practices of teleworking. Hence, companies are following the new Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to proceed with their business properly and timely. Due to digitalization, companies are excessively adopting supply chain management solutions and services to protect their data from breaches.



Market Growth Factors



Increase in the demand for high visibility & transparency in supply chain data and processes



Low transparency and visibility pose major challenges for many companies in terms of fulfilling their supply chain’s objectives. Due to low transparency and visibility in supply chain processes, companies are unable to foresee the future and avoid interruptions and inventory imbalance. This results in hampering the management of data that is spread across the different sectors of the company. The evolving technologies and fast-growing digital age are creating challenges for supply chain organizations to grow at the same speed to provide facilities to the investors.



Growing demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software



In the supply chain, transportation is defined as the movement of various products from one location to another that starts from the initial stage of the supply chain since raw materials make their way to the warehouse and maintain their way to the end-user with the customer’s order provided at the doorstep. The high significance of transportation is motivating warehouse managers to evaluate transportation within their supply chains. Eventually, in this manner, companies can bring down the overall cost for a model wherein transportation makes around 60 percent of total operational costs.



Market Restraining Factors



Low awareness regarding the advanced supply chain management tools



There is low awareness regarding supply chain management solutions in the market, which is hindering the demand for these solutions. There are several small and medium enterprises across developing nations that have not fully automated their business processes and also have limited knowledge about such solutions and thus, negatively affecting the growth of the supply chain management market during the forecast period.



Component Outlook



The supply chain management market is categorized into solutions and services. The solution segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing requirement for comprehensive supply chain management software that organizes complicated supply chain networks.



Deployment Type Outlook



The supply chain management market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The on-premise supply chain management solution enables companies to gain better control over security & other connectivity concerns and enhances the reliability, speed, scalability, and connectivity of companies.



Organization Size Outlook



The supply chain management market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises segment procured the maximum revenue share in 2020. This segment would further maintain this dominance over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of supply chain management software to combine it with prevailing software and inventories.



Vertical Outlook



The market is categorized into retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, automotive, and others. Among all, the retail & consumer goods segment garnered the largest share in the market in 2020 and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



The supply chain management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the supply chain management market. It is because of the increased spending on transportation & logistics activities in this region that would augment the deployment of automation technologies in logistics & supply chain.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries), IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., American Software, Inc. (Logility, Inc.), Kinaxis, Inc., Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Panasonic Corporation), and Körber AG.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Supply Chain Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2021: Blue Yonder joined hands with Accenture, an Irish-based multinational professional services company. This collaboration aimed to offer joint customers the important tools and visibility to actively respond to disruptions in their supply chains, while also streamlining the cloud-first approach as a major tenet of digital supply chain transformation.



Aug-2021: Kinaxis formed a partnership with Exelixis, a genomics-based drug discovery company. Under this partnership, Exelixis selected Kinaxis to develop its global supply chain planning capabilities. In addition, Exelixis would leverage RapidStart, the accelerated Kinaxis enterprise deployment methodology to outreach time-to-value sooner.



Jun-2021: Kinaxis entered into a partnership with LevaData, an artificial intelligence company. This partnership aimed to allow manufacturers to achieve deeper insight into supplier risk and build greater supply chain resiliency.



May-2021: Logility came into a partnership with Tata Technologies, leading global engineering, and product development digital services company. This partnership aimed to help companies to mitigate the effects of supply chain disruptions, like overcoming supply-demand uncertainties and managing continuity in the near term.



Feb-2021: Infor entered into an agreement with Stellar Value Chain Solutions, one of the largest tech-driven consumer supply chain companies in India. Under this agreement, Stellar Value Chain Solutions selected Infor WMS warehouse management systems to release a minimally-configurable, digitalized supply chain service to streamline its warehouse management.



Feb-2021: Blue Yonder came into a partnership with PredictHQ, a data intelligence company. This partnership aimed to provide it’s retail & manufacturing clients access to verified data on high-impact events that disrupt demand.



Feb-2021: IBM formed a partnership with Palantir Technologies, a public American software company. This partnership aimed to provide AI for business, with Palantir’s next-generation operations platform for developing applications. The integrated solution would help businesses in industries to manage a huge amount of data where AI-infused applications can fuel better & informed business decisions and automate results.



Jan-2021: IBM extended its partnership with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation. This partnership aimed to assist enterprises to boost their digital transformation and optimize business processes. In addition, the companies would also develop joint offerings based on Atos’ vertical decarbonized solution and service delivery assets, powered by IBM.



Jan-2021: Blue Yonder formed a partnership with Trax, a leading global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail. This partnership aimed to introduce Dynamic Workforce Management to offer retailers and fulfillment centers along with real-time demand visibility and an agile, skilled workforce to resolve store issues rapidly and at scale.



Dec-2020: SAP extended its partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. This expansion aimed to allow customers to design and use intelligent digital supply chain and Industry 4.0 solutions in the cloud and at the edge. The partnership also included a collaborative approach to standards, consortia, and open-source, which would shape the future of supply chain and manufacturing.



Dec-2020: Infor formed a partnership with MphRx, a Healthcare technology company. This partnership aimed to assist healthcare companies in driving vaccine management for the novel Coronavirus. In addition, the companies would bring an integrated and complete enterprise solution for healthcare companies to tackle three key challenges in digital transformation that include COVID-19 demands: offer effortless omnichannel patient experience, drive care coordination, and simplify interoperability.



Nov-2020: Kinaxis partnered with CUBE SYSTEM, a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of system solutions and services. This partnership aimed to expand Kinaxis’s growing partner ecosystem in the Asia Pacific.



Oct-2020: SAP came into a partnership with Roche and Tenthpin. This partnership aimed to shape the future of clinical supplies operations and coordinate clinical & commercial supply chain management systems. Together, the companies would form an industry consortium and would operate together on the innovative, new, next-generation clinical trial supply management (CTSM) solution.



Oct-2020: Manhattan Associates joined hands with L’Oréal, a French personal care company. In this collaboration, L’Oréal selected Manhattan Associates to implement Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a global, scalable, and agile SaaS-based solution. By using Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, L’Oréal would have a solution that would enhance its agility via the digitalization, efficiency, and productivity of its distribution centers.



Oct-2020: SAP formed a partnership with Qualtrics, an American experience management company. Under this partnership, the companies launched Qualtrics XM for Suppliers, a new solution, which would empower companies to recognize major areas of enhancements across the source-to-pay process to assist secure critical supply, boost cost savings, mitigate risk and enhance business agility.



Oct-2020: Kinaxis came into a partnership with Coty, a global beauty company making cosmetic, skin, fragrance & hair brands. This partnership aimed to provide tools to simplify and shorten decision-making cycles, further enable collaboration, more precisely predict demand and generate insights on the financial impact of trade-offs.



Aug-2020: The Descartes Systems Group teamed up with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. This collaboration aimed to expand Azure’s footprint while moving further into the Microsoft business applications space with Common Data Model, Power BI, and Dynamics 365. The company’s eCommerce Warehouse Management, MacroPoint, and Route Planner would assist enterprises to enhance their logistics processes.



Aug-2020: Manhattan Associates collaborated with Metapack, a leading provider of eCommerce delivery management technology. This collaboration aimed to connect Manhattan Associates’ warehouse management system and Metapack’s delivery management platform, which would offer retailers with effortless access to the Manhattan Associates’ WMS solution and Metapack’s breadth of e-commerce solutions.



Jul-2020: Infor came into a partnership with DBS Bank, Southeast Asia’s largest bank. This partnership aimed to combine digital trade financing capabilities into the Infor Nexus global network of more than 68,000 businesses. The joint program of the companies offered faster and cost-efficient digital trade financing to suppliers in the apparel company’s supply chain ecosystem that consists of mostly small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Jul-2020: Blue Yonder partnered with Uber Freight, an app that matches carriers with shippers. This partnership aimed to assist companies to develop efficient and transparent global supply chains at a critical time. Uber Freight would be combined directly under the Blue Yonder Luminate Platform to empower the dynamic pricing discovery solution to deliver quick quoting of real-time market-based prices and rapid booking capabilities up to two weeks in advance of loads.



Jul-2020: Kinaxis entered into a partnership with Wipro Limited, an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting, and business process services. This partnership aimed to assist customers to solve complicated supply chain planning problems and offer the support required to adapt and succeed in the global digital world.



Jun-2020: Blue Yonder joined hands with DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. This collaboration aimed to introduce a new plug & play robotics platform with Microsoft, and Blue Yonder. The new platform would provide customers with better flexibility in choosing and integrating various robotics vendors into a single solution.



Jun-2020: Blue Yonder joined hands with Schneider, a provider of trucking, intermodal, and logistics services. This collaboration aimed to provide a new carrier marketplace under the Blue Yonder transportation-management solution. This latest dynamic-capacity pricing solution would deliver an integrated, effortless experience for shippers, which would pair the power of dynamic pricing & visibility with the complete solutions of Schneider’s portfolio, with Schneider’s brokerage division leading the adoption.



May-2020: Oracle partnered with Uber Freight, an app that matches carriers with shippers. This partnership aimed to bring real-time quotes from the broker to the Oracle Transportation Management Cloud.



May-2020: Infor formed a partnership with Integration Point, a privately owned software company. This partnership aimed to provide the most comprehensive Global Trade Management solution in the market. In addition, the companies would also offer global trade management on a shared information network, which combined all the elements of GTM that include trade finance, logistics, trade compliance, customs filing, trade content, and duty optimization.



Jan-2020: Kinaxis formed a partnership with Syncronic, a provider of consulting services. This partnership aimed to bring together Syncronic’s deep expertise in planning & ERP systems with the leading capabilities of the Kinaxis RapidResponse platform and distinct concurrent planning technique. Both the companies would assist companies to fill the gap between business & IT to unleash the full potential of their supply chains and develop a better planning experience.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2021: Oracle Corporation launched updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Procurement, a product suite. This portfolio manages a company’s comprehensive source-to-settle cycle. This suite is the part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which are the company’s integrated solutions that are developed to assist customers to reduce risk, minimize costs, enforce compliant spending and streamline supplier management and contracting.



May-2021: Manhattan Associates introduced advancements in supply chain efficiency and optimization. With the launch of Manhattan Active Transportation Management to the Manhattan Active Supply Chain suite, the company would unite transportation, distribution, labor, and automation under a single, cloud-native application based on Manhattan Active technology.



Apr-2021: IBM introduced new capabilities for IBM Watson developed to assist companies in building trustworthy AI. Such capabilities would further expand Watson tools that are developed to assist companies to govern and explain AI-led decisions, boost insight accuracy, mitigate risks and fulfill their privacy and compliance needs.



Feb-2021: Manhattan Associates launched its new TMS, Manhattan Active Transportation Management. Manhattan Active has been redesigned and rebuilt from the start-up to a new level of agility, innovation, and scale to fulfill the changing transportation landscape.



Sep-2020: SAP introduced SAP Logistics Business Network, a cloud-based network platform. This platform offers advanced capabilities to effortlessly connect SAP customers’ back-end systems to their freight collaboration, order fulfillment, tracking, and material traceability networks.



Jul-2020: Oracle introduced new upgrades to Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM). These updates would assist the customer to tackle the challenges created by widespread supply disruptions, shifting global trade patterns, market volatility, and changing customer expectations.



May-2020: Manhattan Associates introduced the new Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution. This solution is designed wholly from microservices and extraordinarily elastic, and Manhattan Active WM ushers in a new level of speed, adaptability, and ease of usage under distribution management.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2021: Infor took over Lighthouse Systems, a leading provider of manufacturing execution system (MES) software for smart manufacturing. This acquisition aimed to integrate Shopfloor-Online, which would assist manufacturing companies to operate and enhance manufacturing operations across production, inventory, quality, and maintenance.



Apr-2021: Oracle signed an agreement to acquire FarApp, an eCommerce automation solution. FarApp provides eCommerce, logistics, retail, and hospitality connectors for Oracle NetSuite. Through this acquisition, NetSuite customers would get an effortless and unified experience



Jul-2021: The Descartes Systems Group took over GreenMile, a leading provider of cloud-based mobile route execution solutions. Following the acquisition, GreenMile’s highly scalable mobile route execution solutions would have been built with distinct capabilities to better serve the global distribution industry.



May-2021: The Descartes Systems Group completed the acquisition of Portrix Logistics Software, a global rate management solution. This acquisition would integrate Descartes’s current supply chain systems with Portrix’s Global Price Management tool to enable its customers to use its shipment routing, rating, pricing, and capacity management solutions to enhance the whole end-to-end customer experience.



Jul-2020: Blue Yonder took over Yantriks, a SaaS provider of commerce and fulfillment microservices. This acquisition aimed to integrate real-time transactional systems with supply chain planning, forecasting, and fulfillment solutions, to empower modern commerce. Through this integrated offering, organizations can combine all their supply chain assets to provide a unique experience to their customer’s right at the beginning of the shopping process.



